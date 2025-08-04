Sydney Sweeney has been registered as a Republican in Monroe County, Florida since June 2024.

The information surfaced shortly after backlash to her American Eagle jeans campaign, which critics online accused of pushing harmful political imagery, according to The Post.

The ad showed Sweeney in denim, painting over a billboard to correct the word "genes" to "jeans." In a separate clip, she zipped up her jeans while discussing inherited traits like "hair color, personality, and even eye color." She ended the segment by stating, "My jeans are blue."

Some viewers said the ad played into messages about genetic superiority. One user said the language "echoes pseudoscientific ideas about racial hierarchy." Others on social media called it a "dog whistle" and compared it to "Nazi propaganda."

JUST IN: American Eagle refuses to apologize in a new statement posted to Instagram after receiving backlash for their Sydney Sweeney ad.



The new statement is already being met with more backlash from angered liberals.



“‘Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans’ is and always was about… pic.twitter.com/xOvK12q65T — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 1, 2025

Trump Responds to Voter Record Reveal

Former President Donald Trump responded to the voter registration news while speaking to the Daily Mail in Pennsylvania. "Oh, now I love her ad," he said. "If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic."

He added, "You'd be surprised how many people are Republican. That's one I wouldn't have known, but I'm glad you told me."

Vice President JD Vance and Senator Ted Cruz also commented. On "The Ruthless Podcast," Vance said Democrats were "unhinged" for criticizing the ad. Cruz posted, "Now the crazy Left has come out against beautiful women. I'm sure that will poll well."

Brand and Celebrity Reactions

American Eagle defended the campaign. A spokesperson said, "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans is and always was about the jeans." The company added, "We'll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way."

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung wrote that the backlash reflected "warped, moronic, and dense liberal thinking." He said voters were tired of "this bullshit."

Fox News anchor Lawrence Jones said Sweeney was chosen because "good-looking people sell products." He added, "Sometimes they don't sell the product. It's all about who sells and who people want to be."

Comedian Bill Maher also weighed in during a segment on HBO. "She talks about blue eyes, then says, 'I have great jeans'... because she's wearing jeans," he said. "According to the woke people, this means she's a white supremacist."

Sweeney has not publicly commented. Her team has not responded to requests.

This is not the first time she has faced criticism tied to politics.

In 2022, photos from the Sweeney's mother's birthday party showed guests in MAGA-style hats and "Blue Lives Matter" shirts. At the time, the actress said it was an "innocent celebration" and asked people to stop making assumptions.