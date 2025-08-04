Meghan Markle's latest attempts to solidify her post-royal brand have triggered concern among PR professionals who believe she's overexposed and in urgent need of recalibration.

Following the disappointing reception of her Netflix series "With Love, Meghan" and the launch, and quick rebranding, of her lifestyle line As Ever, critics are pointing to a common issue: too much, too fast.

"She needs less self-promotion, not more," said Tony Nicholls, founder of Good Talent Media and a former journalist, noting that Markle's team has consistently misread public appetite, per Daily Mail. "Until they know what their brand really is, they should step back." He advised Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, to "stop, rethink and let the dust settle."

Nicholls' remarks follow a string of lukewarm rollouts, including a personal Instagram relaunch, heavily curated domestic content, and product tie-ins meant to align with her Netflix show. The branding, despite its polish, failed to resonate. The streaming platform reported that "With Love, Meghan" landed at a dismal 383rd place in first-half 2025 viewership.

According to PR executive Nicole Reaney of InsideOut PR, Markle's image issues stem from inconsistent messaging and overexposure. "It all stemmed from turning her shoulder from the Royal Family, her own family, and the declaration for privacy, and persistent attempts to 'make news,'" she said, describing her persona as increasingly "grating."

Her As Ever brand, which rebranded from American Riviera Orchard after failing to deliver a single product, also took heat for offering items like edible flower sprinkles and jam with lofty taglines about "intentional living." Critics on social media slammed the food presentation as amateur and unappetizing.

Even her social media strategy, once full-throttle, has gone silent. Her post about cupcakes on July 4 was met with ridicule. She disabled comments across the board.

Meghan Panics Over Failing Netflix Deal

Radar Online has learned that Markle is privately spiraling over her uncertain standing with Netflix. "I'm finished if this doesn't work out," she told a close friend, according to a source. Despite the initial hype, her latest show failed to break into the top 300 globally, even though it reached the Top 10 in 47 countries at launch.

The Sussexes' $100 million contract with Netflix is set to expire this fall. While season two of "With Love, Meghan" has already been greenlit, insiders say Meghan is "deeply rattled" and fearful the deal won't be renewed.

A source close to her added, "She believed she had nailed it... but deep down, she knows people just aren't tuning in." Though Prince Harry has been trying to reassure her, sources say Meghan is aware the numbers speak louder than personal relationships.

"She knows this is a make-or-break moment," one insider told Radar.