Lizzo is finally setting the record straight about her weight loss and decision to walk away from Ozempic.

The 37-year-old singer spoke openly during an appearance on the Just Trish podcast Thursday, sharing that she had tried the popular weight-loss drug but chose to stop using it early in her health journey.

"I've tried everything," Lizzo told host Trisha Paytas. "Ozempic works because you eat less food, yeah? But if you can just do that on your own and get mind over matter, it's the same thing."

The four-time Grammy winner said that once she started focusing on eating whole foods instead of taking injections, she saw better results.

According to PageSix, she shared that her previous vegan diet, which included fake meats, bread, and rice, often left her feeling hungry and unsatisfied.

"I had to eat a lot of it to stay full," she said. "But really, I was consuming like 3,000 to 5,000 calories a day."

After over 10 years of being plant-based, Lizzo changed her eating habits and reintroduced meat, including beef, chicken, and fish. She said her body responded positively. "My body was so happy," she shared. "My body was like, 'more, more please.'"

Lizzo Credits Japanese Diet and Cutting Sugar for Slimdown

Lizzo's diet shift started after a trip to Japan, where she learned about the Japanese diet and how much her body appreciated more natural, whole foods.

She also revealed that cutting out sugary drinks, like her usual Starbucks orders, played a big role.

Back in April, she revealed that cutting just two or three sugary drinks a day and maintaining a calorie deficit helped her lose 16% of her body fat, NY Post said.

Lizzo grabbed attention last year when she addressed and denied rumors about using Ozempic for weight loss.

In a September 2024 Instagram post, she pointed out that the speculation came after months of consistent weight training and maintaining a calorie deficit—emphasizing that her transformation was the result of hard work, not medication.

Although she admitted to trying a GLP-1 drug like Ozempic, Lizzo stressed that using medication for weight loss should never be shamed. "It's not easy," she said. "It's a drug to help somebody with something they're struggling with."

She added that accusing people of "cheating" by using such drugs is a form of fatphobia. "Everybody's body is different," she reminded listeners. "Find out what works for you."