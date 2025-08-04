Actress Mandy Moore is speaking out after a frightening hit-and-run incident involving her family.

On Friday, August 1, the "This Is Us" actress shared on Instagram Stories that her car was hit from behind by another driver—who took off without stopping.

"To the woman who rear-ended my family and then drove off as we pulled over, hope karma finds you," Moore, 41, wrote. "Thankfully, everyone was OK but what kind of human does that?"

Moore and her husband, musician Taylor Goldsmith, are busy parents to three little ones — 4-year-old Gus, 2-year-old Ozzie, and their youngest, baby Lou, who's just 10 months old, ENews said.

It appears all five family members were in the vehicle when it was hit. The accident took place not long after the family got back from a relaxing getaway in Punta Mita, Mexico.

Moore had shared photos of the beach trip earlier the same day, writing, "Nothing beats a beach vacation with some of your besties. What an epic few days! Gus hasn't stopped talking about it."

Sadly, this crash is just the latest in a string of challenges for the actress and her family. Earlier this year, Moore lost her California home in the Eaton wildfire. The house, which had just been renovated, was declared a near-total loss.

Mandy Moore slams driver who rear ended her family and drove off:



“hope your karma finds you” pic.twitter.com/xEz7Qj3Ouh — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 3, 2025

Mandy Moore Praises Mother-in-Law's Support Amid Family's Fire Recovery

In a February Instagram post, she wrote, "Clothes, furniture, pretty much everything will have to be disposed of... maybe even the walls too." Though the family escaped safely, Moore admitted, "I'm struggling."

According to US Magazine, her husband's family also suffered. Moore's in-laws, including her brother-in-law Griffin Goldsmith and his wife Kit, sadly lost their home in Altadena. It's been a challenging time for the family.

Kit gave birth to their child just two weeks later. Since then, Moore's mother-in-law, Kathy, has been living with them and helping care for the kids.

In a heartfelt July birthday tribute, Moore wrote, "She suffered her own immense loss and has been by our side since the very beginning. From coffee in the morning to bath time with the kids, she's been everything."

While Moore's public comments are rare, her frustration with the hit-and-run driver struck a chord with fans. Known for her calm presence, the actress used her platform to speak out against reckless behavior.

"Thankfully, we're safe," she wrote. "But what kind of person just drives away?"