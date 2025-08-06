Former President Donald Trump launched fierce criticism at veteran broadcaster Gayle King, announcing that her career is "over" during a social media tirade on August 4 amid rumors that CBS might be reconsidering her future at the network.

"Gayle King's career is over. She should have stayed with her belief in TRUMP. She never had the courage to do so. No talent, no ratings, no strength!!!."

Trump posted on Truth Social, alluding to a New York Post piece where King and executive producer Shawna Thomas were blamed for putting "CBS Mornings" into a ratings dive since 2024.

King, 70, renewed her multi-million dollar CBS contract through the spring of 2026 last year. Her pay is reportedly between $13 million and $15 million a year, sources said. She started at the network in 2012 and became a regular on "CBS Mornings."

Trump's remarks were a follow-up to King's in-studio response to CBS's recent cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in May 2026—coincidentally the same period her own contract is up.

She was joined by co-hosts Nate Burleson, Tony Dokoupil, and Vlad Duthiers in decrying the network's action.

"When you get the news, though, it does feel like a little bit of a kick in the stomach. It's very difficult to hear that this morning," she said in a segment responding to Colbert's cancellation.

Trump, who was celebrating Colbert's firing posted, I absolutely love that Colbert got fired," further adding that the comedian's "talent was even less than his ratings."

Social Media Reactions

The former president's harsh remarks about King ignited swift reactions across social media:

"Is that all he does, is think of people he can hate and post about it? What a baby," wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter).

"I don't have a CLUE what's this all about, but I'm SURE (his) feelings got hurt!! Good job," commented another.

A third user was skeptical about Trump's intent, posting, "Does Trump really want to start beefing with Black women?"

King is now among a mounting list of media personalities Trump publicly demanded be fired, including Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel—both of whom have publicly trashed the former president and expressed their support for Colbert.

With CBS looking to the future of its morning and late-night shows, the network has made no official announcement on King's contract or Trump's criticism.