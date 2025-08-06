Sydney Sweeney is facing a new wave of online criticism, and this time it includes her dog.

The "Euphoria" actress recently starred in an American Eagle campaign that plays on the word "jeans" and its homophone, "genes." In one ad, she says, "Genes are passed down from parents to offspring... my genes are blue." Critics interpreted the message as a nod to eugenics, and some even branded it "Nazi propaganda," according to The Blast.

The backlash has extended to Sully Bear, her red-and-black German Shepherd. Social media users referred to the dog as a "Nazi pet," with one writing "Swastika Sweeney." Another called the breed a "hyper white person pet," citing the dog's historic use by Nazi forces. Sweeney first introduced the dog to fans in April 2024 and has shared multiple photos of Sully on Instagram, including from a Met Gala afterparty.

Ad Sparks Broader Cultural Debate

American Eagle defended the campaign, calling it a celebration of individuality. "'Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans' is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story," the brand said. "Great jeans look good on everyone."

Industry observers say the ad represents more than a product promotion. Business and media figures have pointed to it as a shift in tone from corporate virtue signaling to mainstream appeal.

"This ad leans into mass appeal rather than moral signaling, and it's working," said business podcaster Shawn French to FOX News. Psychotherapist Jonathan Alpert echoed that view, stating that the campaign "is confident, fun, and refuses to apologize for appealing to mainstream sensibilities."

Supporters Push Back

Supporters dismissed the controversy as overblown. "The claim that Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle ad is pro-eugenics because of a 'good genes/jeans' pun is genuinely unhinged," one user wrote. "It's a denim campaign, not a manifesto."

Others noted that proceeds from Sweeney's "Sydney Jean," embroidered with a butterfly to support domestic violence awareness, will be donated to Crisis Text Line, a nonprofit offering mental health support.

"It signals a return to traditional branding strategies: sex appeal, simplicity, and star power," French added.