A decades-old photo of Larsa Pippen has resurfaced online and sparked a heated debate about her appearance. Fans accuse her of significantly changing her once-natural look.

The image, taken in 1999, shows the socialite with her then-husband, NBA legend Scottie Pippen.

At that time, the couple was in the middle of their 19-year marriage, which ended in divorce in 2021. They share four children: Scotty Jr., Preston, Justin, and Sophia.

After a user posted the image on X (formerly Twitter), it quickly went viral. Users zoomed in and compared Larsa's past look to her current one.

Larsa and Scottie Pippen 1999 #RHOM pic.twitter.com/6MzyV6QIdp — Kimberly Bryant Stan (@KimBryantStan) July 31, 2025

"Wow! She was so gorgeous," one surprised commenter wrote. Another added, "Larsa looks better before all the filler and surgeries. She had a unique beauty. Now she looks like any Instagram model."

Critics on social media speculated that the changes came from extensive cosmetic work.

They made comments like, "The self-hate must be so strong," and "Can anything be reversed?" Some even described her current look as "blown up" and "unrecognizable."

Dr. Christopher Costa, a plastic surgeon based in Las Vegas who has not treated Pippen, shared his thoughts in a June interview with The U.S. Sun.

He suggested that her transformation might include "liposuction to the torso, possibly paired with a BBL... signs of prior rhinoplasty... and lip fillers," giving her a "high-glam, doll-like aesthetic."

Still, not everyone agreed with the criticism. "I'm in the minority here," one user commented.

"For this picture to be taken almost 30 years ago, I would say she looks better now—even as an older woman."

Despite the scrutiny, the Real Housewives of Miami star remains unfazed.

In a 2022 interview with Us Weekly, Larsa said, "I feel pretty good about my body, and I feel pretty good about, you know, where I am today."

Larsa continues to be in the spotlight for both her appearances on reality TV and her high-profile romances.

After dating Marcus Jordan, the son of Michael Jordan, for two years, she is now reportedly dating former professional basketball player Jeff Coby.

While opinions are still divided, the viral photo has sparked a larger conversation about beauty standards, cosmetic enhancement, and the pressures of aging in the public eye.