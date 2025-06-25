Fitness influencer Brian "Liver King" Johnson, known for his raw meat-eating "ancestral lifestyle," found himself behind bars in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, after a series of bizarre social media posts targeting podcast giant Joe Rogan. The 47-year-old, whose chiseled physique and controversial persona were recently spotlighted in Netflix's Untold: The Liver King, was charged with making a terroristic threat, a Class B misdemeanor under Texas law.

Johnson's arrest came just days after he posted a string of increasingly erratic Instagram videos, one of which directly challenged Rogan to a physical fight. In a clip shared on Monday, June 23, Johnson declared, "Joe Rogan, I'm calling you out, my name's Liver King. Man to man, I'm picking a fight with you. I have no training in Jiu-jitsu, you're a black belt, you should dismantle me. But I'm picking a fight with you." The video, in which Johnson appeared shirtless and wearing a wolf pelt, raised eyebrows among his 2.9 million followers, with many expressing concern over his mental state.

The influencer's feud with Rogan stems from past tensions. Rogan, a UFC commentator and host of The Joe Rogan Experience, had previously criticized Johnson for claiming his muscular physique was the result of an "ancestral" diet of raw organs, including livers, rather than steroids. In 2022, leaked emails revealed Johnson spent over $11,000 monthly on performance-enhancing drugs, leading to a $25 million lawsuit from fans accusing him of fraud. Though the lawsuit was dropped, Rogan's mockery on his podcast left a lasting sting, fueling Johnson's recent rants.

Johnson's videos escalated as he documented his trip to Austin, Rogan's hometown. In one clip, he instructed his cameraman, whom he called Justin, to upload the footage online and referenced a container with Rogan's podcast logo, saying, "If I'm arrested," it should go to Rogan's comedy club, the "Mothership." He also jokingly discussed a "free wifi password" with his sons, which he claimed was "f–k Joe Rogan."

By Tuesday evening, Austin police had taken Johnson into custody at a downtown hotel. Travis County Jail records confirmed he was booked at 8:31 p.m. local time. While authorities haven't explicitly linked the arrest to Rogan, the timing and content of Johnson's posts strongly suggest a connection. Fans on social media speculated about Johnson's well-being, with some suggesting the arrest might be a mental health intervention rather than a purely criminal matter.

Johnson's rise and fall have been well-documented. Once a celebrated figure in the fitness world, his steroid scandal shattered his credibility, and the Netflix documentary explored the toxic masculinity culture surrounding his brand. His latest antics have only deepened the controversy, with many questioning whether the "Liver King" can recover from this latest blow.

As of Wednesday, June 25, 2025, Rogan has not publicly responded to Johnson's threats or arrest. Johnson is expected to face a judge, with potential penalties for a terroristic threat including up to 180 days in jail and a $2,000 fine under Texas law. Fans await further details on whether the influencer's reign as the "Liver King" will survive this dramatic chapter.