Kim Kardashian is remembering her longtime friend, Lindsay May, in a heartfelt post shared on what would have been May's birthday.

The reality star and businesswoman opened up on Instagram about her grief, sharing photos and memories that celebrated their decades-long friendship.

May passed away earlier this year after battling a rare form of cancer. On Saturday, Kardashian, 44, honored her memory by reflecting on their bond, particularly their cherished lake trips — a yearly tradition with their close-knit group of friends known as the "lifers."

"It was just your birthday and I know you never liked to make a big deal of it, but Happy Heavenly Birthday, Lindz,"Kardashian shared a few personal photos, PageSix said.

"I waited months to post this, mostly because I couldn't find the right words."

Kardashian opened up about how much they all miss May and how hard her absence has been on everyone who loved her.

Kardashian expressed how different and empty their group chat feels without May, noting that words can't fully capture the loss they all feel.

"I know you'd probably roll your eyes at me posting anything — especially since you didn't really even have social media — but I couldn't go through this lake trip without feeling you everywhere, and I needed to share it."

Kim Kardashian honors her late friend Lindsay May on her birthday with a heartfelt tribute. 💔 “Nothing really captures how quiet and empty our Lifers chat feels without you in it.” 🕊️#KimKardashian #LindsayMay #HeavenlyBirthday #ForeverInOurHearts #GossipHerald pic.twitter.com/ig9NVd0yq0 — GossipHerald (@Gossip_Herald) July 6, 2025

Kim Kardashian Honors Lindsay May at Favorite Lake Spot

According to DailyMail, the Skims founder included images of May enjoying past summers with their children at the lake, which she called May's "happy place." Kardashian said the lake was where May felt "lighter" and most herself.

"This lake tradition is where we really connect — just us, our kids, and no distractions," Kardashian said. "We felt your absence this year in every sunset, every laugh, every quiet moment."

Kardashian wrapped up her tribute with a deeply emotional message, saying how much they all miss Lindz and how life feels completely different without her.

She also shared a special memory of the lake, a place that will always remind them of their bond and keep her spirit alive.

The tribute touched many of her followers, including her sister Khloé Kardashian, who commented, "Beautifully said... I love you."

May, who co-founded Mayflower Entertainment, was known for connecting top brands with entertainment icons.

She worked with companies like Gucci and had long been part of Kardashian's inner circle.

According to someone close to the family, the loss has been especially heartbreaking since Kardashian and May had been close friends since they were kids.

"She wasn't just a friend — she was family," Kardashian shared in an earlier post. "We grew up together. I leaned on her more than anyone."

To honor May's memory, friends and loved ones have launched a heartfelt fundraiser to support cancer research. Jeans named "The Linz" were released to help raise money — a tribute Kardashian proudly supported.