Kim Kardashian is facing a backlash from fans after being rumored to play the villain in the upcoming live-action "Bratz" movie, which is in development at Amazon MGM Studios.

The Bratz toy franchise's producer, MGA Entertainment, is collaborating with Picturestart, and insiders say Kardashian is "being eyed to play the villain" in the film, though no deal is finalized, according to Deadline.

Charlie Polinger and Lucy McKendrick have penned the script, with Erik Feig, Julia Hammer, Jason Larian, and Jasmin Larian producing.

Kardashian's involvement sparked immediate pushback online. On Reddit, users expressed shock and derision.

One blunt comment read, "That new show is going to be garbage, but I would have watched it because of the rest of the cast. Her as the main character? hard pass."

Another echoed the sentiment, mocking her expanding slate, "Pretending to be a lawyer, so might as well [throw on a Bratz villain role too]," referring to her ongoing legal studies.

For many fans, the decision to cast the reality star feels dissonant. "Bratz," with its history of bold fashion-forward characters, has not traditionally embraced a media personality known for reality TV, business ventures, or legal studies.

Critics argue it might conflict with the brand's edgy aesthetic.

Some commenters suggest the doll-based universe is better served by lesser-known actors rather than celebrity casting.

In the wake of Barbie's massive success, studios are scrambling for their own iconic toys-to-film triumphs. However, critics say this has led to casting that prioritizes star power over fit.

Other Reactions From Fans

One user also commented, "Why is she an actress now?"

Meanwhile, another user on "Bratz-centric" forums mused: "Maybe instead of complaining you don't know someone [referring to Kardashian], give it a chance."

Fans also worry about preserving "Bratz's" core identity. One wrote on r/Bratz, "If they ever do a collab again, they DO THE RIGHT THING. Accessibility, accountability, and respect to the fans!"

Despite the hate, some believe the SKIMS mogul is a great choice for the "Bratz" villain role.

"Yeah i fully understand why everyone hates this choice.....but damn if she's not the literal definition of bratz doll villain."

Another said, "That's why she's the villain. More than likely she'll be some big fashion designer the girls have to go up against."

Kardashian's On-Screen Momentum

Despite the criticism, Kardashian isn't a stranger to Hollywood. She's currently producing and starring in Netflix's comedy "The Fifth Wheel," in addition to working on Ryan Murphy's "All Is Fair" for Hulu and the series "Group Chat." Her shift into acting and producing has intensified the dialogue around her expanding creative ventures, now may include "Bratz."

Plot details remain under wraps for "Bratz", but if Kardashian does sign on, the film will join a slate of high-profile toy adaptations aiming to recapture the magic of "Barbie."