Tori Spelling is sharing how things have been since her split from Dean McDermott.

On the latest episode of her "misSPELLING" podcast, the 52-year-old actress shared that she's not looking for a traditional relationship right now — instead, she wants a "monogamous situationship."

"The new thing is not a relationship, but a monogamous situationship," Spelling explained. "That would fit really nicely into my life because, honestly, right now, I'm focused on my kids and I'm focused on work."

According to People, she added that it would be a committed bond but without the full pressure of a relationship. "It just kind of goes with your time and freedom and they're there," she said.

Tori Spelling, famous for her role in "Beverly Hills," "90210," filed for divorce from Dean McDermott in March 2024.

The couple had been married for 18 years before deciding to part ways.

She listed their separation date as June 17, 2023 — the same day McDermott had posted, then deleted, a message online announcing their split.

Tori Spelling Struggles With Dating Again as a Mom of Five

Now raising five kids on her own — Liam, 18; Stella, 17; Hattie, 13; Finn, 12; and Beau, 8 — Spelling admitted the idea of bringing someone new into their world feels overwhelming.

"With my five kids, I can't imagine bringing a guy into this world," she said. "He would be like, 'Ah!' and run screaming."

Along with rethinking relationships, Spelling also reflected on how her divorce changed her daily life — especially when it came to cooking, Meaww said.

During her Fourth of July podcast episode titled "Miss 4th of July," she revealed, "Since the divorce, I honestly took like two years off of cooking."

She said cooking had become a point of tension with McDermott, who trained as a chef. "He would always want to show me the proper ways," she recalled. "But I'm like a DIY home cook... If it's not messy, it didn't come from the heart."

Their last big argument even happened in the kitchen, which may be why Spelling stopped cooking altogether.

For a while, the family relied on takeout and premade meals. "Maybe because our last fight before we broke up took place in the kitchen," she added. "Could be that."

Spelling has slowly returned to cooking and says she hopes to stick with it. "I've been getting back into cooking lately," she said. "And I hope to keep going with it."