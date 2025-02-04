Tori Spelling, the "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum, revealed this week on her "90210MG" podcast that she had a fun night with actor Colin Farrell right before her 2004 wedding to first husband Charlie Shanian.

The 51-year-old actress outlined the erotic memory on her podcast misSPELLING, detailing how she and Farrell kissed in full view of the public during the early 2000s at a Los Angeles hotel.

The surprise incident happened weeks ahead of her wedding to Shanian.

On the Feb. 3 episode of her podcast, Spelling said, as quoted by E!Online, "At this point, he was a megastar. But in my mind, I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, I remember back in the '90s. That's the boy that I locked eyes with.'"

Spelling then proceeded to say that she spotted Farrell at the hotel, and her friend dared her to go up to him to introduce herself.

Spelling was married to Shanian from 2006 until their divorce when the actress went on to marry Dean McDermott that same year. The kiss between the two in the lobby of the W Hotel was relatively quick.

"I walked right up to him and we looked at each other," she continued. "He goes, 'Hi.' And I go, 'Hi.' And then we just start making out in the middle of the W Hotel. And it went on for quite a while—like, full on locked lips, making out in public."

When looking back on the moment, Spelling said it meant a lot to her. "That was a decade in the making," she said. "Check that off my bucket list."

Adding to her history of open ex reports, the discovery comes out of Spellings. She has previously opened up about a fleeting dalliance with her 90210 co-star Brian Austin Green.

The actress filed for divorce from McDermott in March 2024 and has remained vocal about her life and profession on her podcast.