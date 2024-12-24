Tori Spelling is opening up about a Christmas memory that left one of her kids empty-handed during the holiday season.

On a recent episode of her podcast misSPELLING, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum revealed that her daughter Stella, now 16, didn't actually get any Christmas gifts last year because she was too busy helping her mom shop for and wrap presents for her siblings.

"Dean used to help me wrap all the gifts — but obviously, now, I'm a single mom with separate households," Spelling says, referring to her second husband, Dean McDermott. The former couple shares five children together: Liam, 17, Stella, Hattie, 13, Finn, 12, and Beau, 7.

Spelling explained how her daughter stepped in to support her during the busy holiday season. "Stella wraps all the gifts with me and it's just — poor thing," she shares. "She shops for the gifts with me. So last year, I'm not kidding, Stella didn't get a Christmas present at all."

The reason? Spelling admitted it was because she waited until the last minute and couldn't manage everything on her own. Despite missing out on her own gift, Stella stayed focused on making Christmas special for her family.

"She said, 'This is tradition. This is what we've always done. We're gonna do it. I'll do it with you. I don't care about my gift,'" Spelling fondly recalls.

Stella even stayed up late helping Spelling assemble a motorized car for her youngest sibling, Beau, to enjoy on Christmas morning. "We were up until 4 a.m. and then Beau was awake by 7 ready to open gifts," Spelling notes.

Reflecting on the experience, Spelling acknowledged her daughter's selflessness. "She just wanted to make sure everyone else had an amazing Christmas," she says.

Determined not to repeat the oversight, Spelling said she asked Stella for her wish list early this year.

"I want to make sure she gets everything she deserves," Spelling adds, hinting at a more thoughtful holiday this year. Listen to the full misSPELLING episode below.