Tori Spelling's son, Beau, is facing a tough time just days after celebrating his 8th birthday. The young boy is currently battling a bout of norovirus, a highly contagious stomach illness, which has temporarily sidelined him.

On Sunday, March 9, Spelling shared a photo of Beau sleeping on her Instagram Story. The image was accompanied by a caption explaining the situation:

"Sorry for the pause in social media lately. Norovirus waits for no one," along with a vomiting emoji, adding a touch of humor to the seriousness of the situation.

Beau's 8th birthday was March 3, and US Magazine reported that Spelling and her ex-husband, Dean McDermott, expressed their love and pride for him on social media.

Spelling's heartfelt birthday tribute described her son as a constant source of inspiration and joy. She shared, "You teach me everyday wisdom, compassion, empathy, kindness, at times bossiness and endless interest in life it's so inspiring."

She also praised his creativity and attention to detail, calling him a "bright burning beacon of hope."

McDermott, too, celebrated Beau's milestone by posting a simple yet touching message, saying, "My Dude is 8 years old today!!! I can't believe it. They grow up so fast!! I love you Buddy!!"

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Co-Parent Amid Family Health Scare

The timing of Beau's illness, coming so soon after the birthday celebrations, has added a layer of concern to the family's recent events.

Spelling and McDermott, who announced their separation in March 2024, continue to co-parent their five children, including Beau.

The pair's split came after 18 years together, with Spelling requesting sole physical custody of the children.

McDermott, however, remains dedicated to his role as a supportive father. In his statement, he made it clear that the family would continue to prioritize the well-being of their children during this challenging time.

Tori Spelling's dedication to her family is also evident in her handling of personal and professional challenges.

US Weekly also recently interviewed Spelling about a significant wardrobe malfunction from her earlier years in Hollywood, which she humorously addressed in her podcast, MisSpelling.

While attending the 1996 American Music Awards, Spelling, who was dating actor Patrick Muldoon at the time, wore a see-through blue blouse with matching pants.

Unfortunately, the outfit caused a nip slip, which quickly caught the attention of the paparazzi. Her publicist swooped in to fix the situation before it escalated.

Spelling reflected on the incident, explaining that the outfit was not well thought out and that she was unsure whether she had worn a bra or nipple covers at the time. Fortunately, her team quickly handled the issue backstage.