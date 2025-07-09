Shannon Price, the ex-wife of late actor Gary Coleman, is facing new public scrutiny after failing a lie detector test about her role in Coleman's 2010 death.

In a new episode of A&E's "Lie Detector: Truth or Deception," Price, 39, was asked if she physically caused the fall that led to Coleman's death.

According to DailyMail, she answered "no" twice, but the polygraph results showed signs of deception. The test administrator stated bluntly, "You failed the exam regarding Gary's fall."

Price strongly denied the results. "That's false," she said on camera. "There's a reason I'm not in prison. It's because they did a thorough investigation."

The actor, known for his role on "Diff'rent Strokes," died at age 42 after falling at home and suffering a brain bleed.

Though his death was ruled accidental, many friends and fans have long questioned the events surrounding it.

Adding to the mystery, Price was at the house when the fall happened, despite the couple divorcing two years earlier.

Shannon Price Cites Illness for Not Driving Coleman to Hospital

On the 911 call made that night, Price is heard telling the dispatcher, "I can't deal," and refusing to touch Coleman.

She also said she couldn't take him to the hospital because she was sick and feared having a seizure, PageSix said.

In the polygraph episode, former FBI agent and examiner Dan Olivo asked Price multiple questions.

When asked if she had withheld help from Coleman, the result was inconclusive. Olivo later said, "There's more to this story that hasn't been told. The body never lies."

Price admitted she could have done more that night. "I could have helped him a little bit more," she said. "This was the first real traumatic situation I ever had to witness."

Coleman's friends and former girlfriend Anna Gray, who was named in his will, have long suspected Price's involvement. Price, however, insists she did nothing wrong and said the lie detector process was unfair and stressful.

After the fall, Price made the decision to take Coleman off life support. Friends claim this went against his wishes. Some also criticized her for allegedly taking and selling a photo of him on his deathbed.