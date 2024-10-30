Ethan Slater, actor and boyfriend of Ariana Grande, has opened up about the difficulties the couple has faced due to public scrutiny.

Slater recently shared insights into the difficulties of being open about his romance with Grande while managing his separation from his wife.

In an interview with 'GQ' published on Wednesday, October 30, he conveyed the challenges of having his personal life constantly scrutinized.

"I think there was something that was really difficult about things in your private life being commented on and looked at by the public," he said. Slater also elaborated on the emotional strain that public speculation brings, highlighting the impact of misunderstandings by outsiders. "It's really hard to see people who don't know anything about what's happening commenting on it and speculating, and then getting things wrong about the people you love."

The couple's relationship began on the set of the movie adaptation of 'Wicked' shortly after both had exited their previous marriages; Slater with Lilly Jay and Grande with Dalton Gomez, whose divorce was finalized in October 2023.

Following the announcement of their relationship, Slater faced significant backlash, with some critics labeling Grande a "home wrecker." In response, the 32-year-old emphasized that he began dating Grande only two months after his separation, underscoring the role of his support system. "I've got an amazing support system of family and friends who I talk to and confide in," he noted.

In a show of solidarity, Grande, 31 also defended Slater against the public's negative perceptions.

The "7 Rings" singer expressed her disappointment in September to 'Vanity Fair,' saying, "The most disappointing part was to see so many people believe the worst version of [our relationship]. There couldn't be a less accurate depiction of a human being than the one that the tabloids spread about him." Additionally, Slater expressed admiration for Grande's dedication to her craft, particularly her performance in 'Wicked.' He stated, "I'm just really, really proud of Ari and the work she's done on this. She's poured herself into it."