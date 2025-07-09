Former NBA star Dwight Howard and reality TV personality Amy Luciani are heading for divorce after just six months of marriage.

According to court records filed on July 1, Luciani — whose real name is Amber Howard — requested a divorce from Howard, stating that the marriage is "irretrievably broken" and there are "no prospects for reconciliation." The couple got married on January 11, 2025.

Just one day after the filing, a mutual restraining order was issued, adding to the shock surrounding their split, People said.

Luciani, 35, is best known for her role on "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta."She is asking the court for equal division of their marital assets and is also seeking alimony in the form of periodic payments, lump sums, or a combination of both.

While neither Howard nor Luciani has publicly commented on the filing, Luciani shared an Instagram Story on July 7 that seemed to hint at the situation. The post read, "Remember if God brought you to it, He will bring you through it."

Amy Luciani's Birthday Post Leaves Out Dwight Howard

Howard, 39, had gone public with their relationship in December 2024, calling Luciani his "perfect person" on social media just weeks before they married.

The couple kept their romance mostly private, with occasional glimpses shared on Instagram.

According to US Magazine, By June 3, Luciani celebrated her birthday without mentioning Howard, raising questions among fans.

She wrote, "I spent the perfect day soaking in the fact that God really loves me," and thanked family, friends, and supporters — but made no reference to her husband.

Luciani has since removed all traces of Howard from her Instagram page.

Howard retired from professional basketball in 2023 after a long career that included time with the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, and Houston Rockets, among others.

He later appeared on "Dancing with the Stars" in 2024 and competed on "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" in 2023.

Amy Luciani, meanwhile, has built her career as a rapper, reality star, and entrepreneur. She also runs a nonprofit and authored a children's book focused on safety awareness.