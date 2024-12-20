Update: 1:46pm EST

Dwight Howard and Amy Luciani went Instagram official with their relationship.

On December 20, Howard posted two smiling photos with Luciani.

"Happy 😅♾️❤️ #blacklove #prayedforthis," he captioned the post.

Luciani also publicly posted her love with an endearing post.

"I was enjoying you so much out of the public eye but here we are. Thank you for bringing me back to the word. Anything I say or fuss about, first thing you say is "Did you pray about it?" Then I realized I hadn't being praying much lately at all," she wrote in the caption. "I'm just thankful, happy and ready for everything that's coming our way. I prayed reallllll deep on a Thursday not knowing 2 days later God would send me a Bible totin, tattood giant with the same heart as me. Thank you."

Her social media carousel included footage of Howard down on one-knee as she smiles at a large engagement ring, the two dancing, another clip of them celebrating Howard's birthday, and a selfie at Target.

Original story:

Dwight Howard and Amy Luiciani have tied the knot, per an Instagram story posted by Lil Scrappy.

Fans claim the two tying the knot came unexpectedly, per a post captured by 'The Shade Room,' as the former NBA star and the 'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' reality star were seen dancing closely at the club.

When Luciani caught a glimpse of fellow 'LHH' star Lil Scrappy recording on a phone, she began to laugh with a shy demeanor, prompting Howard to point at the camera and laugh with her.

"Got yo' a*s!!" Lil Scrappy, 40, exclaimed to the couple, who were seen wrapped arm in arm. "That s**t lit! Amen!" Scrappy can be heard yelling from behind the camera, as the DJ spun "Something in My Heart" by Michel'le in the background.

"@dwighthoward & my sis @amylucianiworld dne tied the niznyee," the "No Problem" rap star wrote in his Instagram story video.

Although Howard nor the Detroit rapper has confirmed, nor denied, Scrappy's comment, Luciani celebrated the father of five on her Instagram story on December 19.

"Congrats You @dwighthoward," Luciani wrote above a screenshot of an article detailing Howard's nomination for the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Fans in the comment section were left "confused" by the unlikely couple, in addition to many speculating that the former Orlando Magic player — who began playing in Puerto Rico's Baloncesto Superior Nacional league in March — might be bisexual.

"Wasnt Amy supposed to be messing with Scrappy on the show? Lmaoooooooooo," one fan laughed. "She is playing with her sexual health," a concerned fan wrote with a sad face emoji. "Am I the only person lost?" a third asked. "Gotta be a real thirsty woman to date a bi sexual man," a fourth poked. "She might be fine with being with a bisexual man. Oh well," a fifth defended.

In July of 2021, Howard — a former contestant on 'Dancing with the Stars' — was accused of sexual assault by a man named Stephen Harper, who claimed the incident happened at Howard's Georgia home.

Harper filed a civil lawsuit against the basketball star alleging assault and battery. Howard's attorney's alleged the Georgia man deleted text messages showing their encounter was indeed consensual.

Howard vehemently denied those accusations, arguing that the claims made against him were baseless and that their encounter was consensual.

Harper later dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice in a filing in Gwinnett County court — meaning he cannot refile it — in August, per the 'Associated Press.'