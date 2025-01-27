Dwight Howard's baby mother Royce Reed made explosive claims regarding her ex — including finding him in bed with other men.

Reed sat with Cam Newton on the Funky Friday podcast, where the former Basketball Wives star claimed she was previously "silenced" from detailing her experiences with Howard due to a privacy agreement — which has recently expired.

According to Royce, Howard would do "anything and everything" to maintain his image of the smiling basketball player, and a "Mr. Happy on Nickelodeon," admitting after he cheated, she took him back because he begged her.

In a head turning point of the discussion, Newton flat out asks Reed if Dwight Howard was gay, prompting things to get interesting to say the least.

"We already here, f**k it," Newton, 35, began. "Is he [Howard] gay?"

"You know, he would like my finger," Reed, 44, replied casually, seemingly attempting to speak without using explicit language. The NFL football star-turned podcast host dug further, asking if she ever witnessed him "being with another man in the bed," to which she claimed, "Yeah. All the time."

"They took mushrooms together," the former reality star alleged. "And then they were like, in the bed moaning, and touching themselves, yeah. But they said that's an effect of taking mushrooms."

Newton — a fellow athlete who played quarterback in the NFL for 11 seasons — wore a mildly shocked grimace, as he pushed further about the whereabouts of their child during these interactions.

"They are upstairs in their room with the nanny," Reed replied. "When this would happen, it would be late. So they were done for the night. You asked if there were 'men in the room' and like, yeah," she doubled down.

Fans in the comment section were flabbergasted at Reed's reported honesty during the interview, as one joked that Newton turned into Wendy Williams when it came to dishing out the tea.

"Royce I'm tired hunny," one fan wrote. "She HAPPILY told his business like this was a positive nursery rhyme," a second said. "Sound like she was in the bed too chile," a third poked. "Cam ain't asking the right questions. Where was she? Why was she ok with him being with another man in their bed?" a fourth inquired. "She still know he's the FATHER of HER KIDS RIGHT," a fifth contested.

As Reed appears to be shedding light on the intimate details of Howard's life, it appears he has moved forward. The eight-time NBA All-Star announced his engagement with Love & Hip Hop star Amy Luciani back in December.

"Happy [nervous emoji] prayed for this," Howard, 39, wrote with an infinity emoji symbol.

Luciani created a heartfelt tribute post on her Instagram as well, including a reel of good times they've shared, and a caption expressing her gratitude for their relationship.

"I'm just thankful, happy and ready for everything that's coming our way. I prayed reallllll deep on a Thursday not knowing 2 days later God would send me a Bible totin, tattood giant with the same heart and smile as me," she penned in the caption. "Thank you."

On Monday, January 27, Howard shared photos of him and Luciani in a music studio on Instagram, detailing how he is about to "drop the first positive diss song ever🙏🏾❗️."

He added: "YUP Me & my wife @amylucianiworld about to inspire all of our enemies 💯 #noshade #praygodhealtheyhearts."