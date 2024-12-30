Former Basketball Wives star Royce Reed launched a series of serious allegations against ex-NBA player Dwight Howard regarding their relationship and co-parenting of their 17-year-old son, Braylon Joshua Howard.

But Howard's new fiancé Amy Luciani appears to remain unbothered.

Reed took to social media with detailed accusations spanning nearly two decades.

@roycereed I know what parts you all are waiting for but you’re just going to have to take the ride till I get there. I won’t forget and if I do, I’ll see you on live at 7:31PM! #ihadababybysuperman #Part1 ♬ original sound - Royce Reed 💃🏽🐾🐍📣

"Welp! He asked for it! I TOLD HIM TO LEAVE ME TF ALONE! Messing with my career after already being a deadbeat then saying 'Get a job!' like I haven't worked nonstop since I was 16 was the LAST THING YOU SHOULD'VE SAID WITH YOUR DUMBASS," Reed wrote on Instagram.

She continued with direct warnings to Howard: "Knowing damn well you've caused me to lose several jobs! Now imma have to hurt your pockets! WHAT YOU REALLY CARE ABOUT! You should've sat this one out! Aint no post and deletes here! You sue me, you get dust! You tried to drown me in attorney fees to keep quiet?!"

Seemingly in response, however, Luciani posted her own response: "After all that...still commited."

Howard had his own response to the drama, posing a video clip of himself with Luciani simply reading "Happy" and using the hashtag "@noweaponformedagainstusshallprosper."

Reed alleged that Howard's response to her pregnancy included accusations of being a "gold digger" and claims he offered her money to relocate and deny their relationship. "And because I didn't fall for it. I was then met with hell on Earth," she stated.

The former dancer also made serious allegations about their attempted reconciliation, stating: "Almost immediately, I regretted it. I was forced to do things sexually that I did not necessarily agree with. But because I wasn't that experienced, I thought it was normal, and I never complained about it." She continued with claims of verbal, physical, and mental abuse: "I was told that I was stupid, I was told that nobody would ever want me. I was told that everybody loved him and hated me."

Howard's response to these allegations has been notably brief. In an interview with The Shade Room, he stated: "This is my HOF year. I'm getting married. God is amazing. And I'm so grateful and I wish Royce nothing but the best peace and [blessings]."

Reed has continued to threaten further action in the meantime.

"I refuse to go into 2025 carrying this weight so let's go," she said. "Imma post the texts and emails too if you keep playing with me and calling my bluff."

Dwight Howard and Amy Luciani went Instagram official with their relationship on December 20.

"Happy 😅♾️❤️ #blacklove #prayedforthis," the former Orlando Magic player captioned the post.

Luciani also publicly posted her love with an endearing post.

"I was enjoying you so much out of the public eye but here we are. Thank you for bringing me back to the word. Anything I say or fuss about, first thing you say is "Did you pray about it?" Then I realized I hadn't being praying much lately at all," the Detroit native wrote in the caption. "I'm just thankful, happy and ready for everything that's coming our way. I prayed reallllll deep on a Thursday not knowing 2 days later God would send me a Bible totin, tattood giant with the same heart as me. Thank you."

Luciani's Love & Hip Hop Atlanta costar Lil Scrappy wrote on his Instagram Story how the pair had tied the knot, accompanying a video of Luciani showing off a diamond ring.

The pair has neither confirmed nor denied whether they are legally married.