Jennifer Aniston has sparked dating rumors with hypnotist Jim Curtis after the pair were spotted vacationing together in Mallorca, Spain, over the Fourth of July weekend.

The 56-year-old actress was photographed with Curtis during what appeared to be an intimate getaway on the Spanish island, fueling speculation about a potential romance.

The Friends star and Curtis were joined by Aniston's close friends Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka during their Mallorca trip. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail show the group boarding a sprinter van together, with Aniston reportedly introducing Curtis to her friends. The group later enjoyed a yacht party together, further intensifying the dating rumors.

Curtis, who describes himself as a "transformational coach and hypnotherapist," has nearly 550,000 followers on Instagram. His social media bio reads, "My mission is to help you heal and thrive by upgrading your I AM." The wellness coach regularly shares posts about manifestation and emotional healing.

Neither Aniston nor Curtis has publicly commented on the nature of their relationship.

The pair has been subtly showing support for each other on Instagram for months before their Spain vacation. In May, Aniston featured Curtis's book "Shift: Quantum Manifestation Guide: A Workbook for Coding a New Consciousness" in her Instagram photo dump. She has also "liked" several of his affirmation posts, including one about healing from divorce and difficult relationships.

"I trust that love can be kind, consistent, and true. It's safe for me to be seen, loved, and chosen. I release the pain of the past," one post liked by Aniston read.

This was not the first time the pair had been spotted together. They were previously seen dining at the luxury Ventana Big Sur hotel in Northern California in June. According to reports, they appeared cozy during their dinner at the hotel's restaurant.

The connection between Aniston and Curtis appears to align with her recent interest in hypnosis. In April, the actress revealed she had been using hypnosis to overcome her "extreme fear of flying," calling the technique "shockingly good." She told Travel + Leisure that hypnosis had helped her abandon previous superstitions about flying.

Aniston, who was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2018, has kept her dating life private since her divorce from Theroux. She has not been in a publicly confirmed relationship since then.