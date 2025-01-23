Lola Sheen, the 19-year-old daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards, has embraced a fresh start after facing some of the darkest moments in her life.

The teenager opened up on social media on Wednesday, January 22, sharing how her struggles led her to Christianity and her recent decision to be baptized.

"When I was in my deepest depression, there was a moment where I realized I hit rock bottom," Lola wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post. "I felt so lost and hopeless, and was just doing my best to make it to the next day. I just accepted my life was going to be like that forever, and thought I would never genuinely laugh again."

Lola, who rose to prominence alongside her mother on the reality show Denise Richards: It's Complicated, revealed that her life began to change when she turned to her faith.

"Until, I met not only my Savior but my best friend, Jesus. I can't really explain it other than it was supernatural, but Jesus met me exactly where I was, and He forever became my sun," she shared.

"I began to trust Jesus with my life, when He chose me when no one else did, and loved me when I didn't feel worthy of love. He gave me a light, when I couldn't find my own, and rescued me from the darkness," she added, sharing how "Jesus saved me from battling severe anxiety, and gave me a peace that makes no sense. I now find myself laughing again, in places I only had cried. Jesus fulfilled His promise of making me new, and completely renewed my mind. Jesus is the only reason why I'm here today and made my life worth living. I chose to get baptized at the beginning of this year, because I made it through this year only by the strength of Jesus, and I am so happy to go into this next year, after publicly declaring Jesus as my Savior."

Her journey has also inspired her to create a faith-based podcast and a YouTube channel called Heavily Bonded.

While Lola has found a path of spiritual renewal, her sister Sami Sheen, also 19, has taken a different direction, gaining attention for her OnlyFans career. Sami, who once described her work as "empowering," recently posted her "riskiest content so far" in a sheer top on social media.

Lola concluded her post by reflecting on her baptism, saying, "I am forever saved by His grace, through Faith. I thank you Jesus for everything, I love you, and I hope you are proud of me."