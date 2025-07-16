Michael Jackson's estate is facing fresh legal scrutiny as it seeks approval for attorney fees linked to complex estate matters—including undisclosed "issues" involving one of the pop icon's former wives.

Court documents obtained by Us Weekly detail a February 2025 filing from executors John Branca and John McClain.

The filing outlines legal services provided between July and December 2018, during which a law firm handled matters related to "Michael Jackson's former spouse." The identity of the ex-wife was not revealed.

Jackson was married twice in his lifetime: first to "Lisa Marie Presley" from 1994 to 1996, and later to "Debbie Rowe," mother of two of his children, from 1996 to 2000.

In addition to the unnamed spouse-related matters, the legal work also involved a claim about alleged ownership of certain rights linked to a bankruptcy case involving Jackson's parents, Joseph and Katherine Jackson.

The estate is also dealing with a financial dispute involving Michael Jackson's former manager, Tohme Tohme.

Tohme had claimed he was owed over $5 million for work done between 2007 and 2009. That case was settled in 2018 for $3 million.

The estate also noted legal efforts tied to tax matters, a former "Michael Jackson" accuser, and issues related to Neverland Ranch.

Originally listed at $100 million back in 2015, the property was eventually sold in 2020 for $22 million to billionaire Ron Burkle.

As part of the filing, Branca and McClain are asking the court to approve $625,000 in attorney fees from the 2018 period, Independent said.

However, this request has drawn criticism from "Paris Jackson," the singer's daughter and one of the estate's beneficiaries.

In her formal objection, Paris questioned the lack of clarity around "uncaptured" legal time. "Executors request that the Court approve $625,000... without explanation as to why counsel was incapable of recording unbilled time," her lawyer argued.

"Even worse, these payments appear, at least in part, to consist of lavish gratuities bestowed upon already well-compensated counsel."

She also claimed that full payments were made to law firms in violation of court orders requiring only partial payments pending approval.

So far, the estate hasn't publicly responded to the concerns raised by Paris Jackson. A hearing on the matter is scheduled for later this month.