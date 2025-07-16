Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, may be preparing for a big step in their relationship, as insiders say a proposal could be right around the corner.

According to an exclusive source speaking with UsWeekly, Anderson is reportedly ready to say "yes" if Trump Jr. pops the question.

"She 100 percent would say yes if he asked her to marry him, and his friends think that will happen sooner than later," the source shared.

The couple, who have been dating since summer 2024, have quietly grown closer, even moving in together earlier this year.

They've recently been spotted attending events like the Fanatics Super Bowl Party and the amfAR Palm Beach Gala, looking affectionate and comfortable in each other's company.

"They're very much in love," the insider added. "He is very much a gentleman—he pulls her chair out, lets her order first, and treats her so well."

At 47, Trump Jr. is a father of five—Kai, 18, Donald III, 16, Tristan, 13, Spencer, 12, and Chloe, 11—from his previous marriage to Vanessa Trump, which ended in 2018.

Donald Trump Jr. and girlfriend Bettina Anderson can’t resist excessive PDA before President Trump’s arrival https://t.co/jpSuaRpZw3 pic.twitter.com/Q3LrTpY4lj — Page Six (@PageSix) July 13, 2025

Trump Jr. and Anderson Keep Love Life Low-Key, Close Friends Say

According to PageSix, Anderson, 38, reportedly enjoys spending time with his children and admires the kind of father he is. "She would love to have kids one day," the source said, "and she sees what a good father he is."

Though Anderson is described as more private and low-key, those close to the couple say she fits in well with Trump Jr.'s social circles.

"She lets him be around his guy friends, holds her own in conversations, and enjoys herself," said the source. "They hold hands, sneak kisses, and he tells her how smart and gorgeous she is all the time."

Unlike Trump Jr.'s previous high-profile engagement to Kimberly Guilfoyle—which ended quietly—his relationship with Anderson has been more low-key and private.

"When it comes to Bettina, it's just about them," another source previously shared. "She doesn't need anything from him and just wants to be with him."

So far, representatives for the couple have not responded to requests for comment.