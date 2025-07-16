New mom Olivia Culpo is standing by her hospital bag choices after getting teased online for packing what some fans called "too much."

Culpo, 33, who welcomed her daughter Colette Annalise McCaffrey via C-section on July 13, responded to criticism in an Instagram Story shared on July 15.

According to US Magazine, she posted a video showing flameless candles on a shelf in her hospital room with the caption, "Look what I still couldn't part ways with. These have really been AMAZING post c-section."

"I got roasted a little for what I packed," Culpo admitted, "but I ended up using it ALL. When you're recovering from a C-section and stuck in the hospital for 3-4 plus days, having your creature comforts is no joke. Sharing in case it helps another comfort queen."

The criticism came after Culpo posted a TikTok video on July 11 showing what she packed for the hospital.

She brought along two packed suitcases filled with cozy blankets, sleep masks, mini fans, aromatherapy spray, and her favorite flameless candles.

Fans Split Over Olivia Culpo's Luxury Hospital Bag Choices

Culpo also packed special pillows, comforters for herself and her husband Christian McCaffrey, recovery kits for both vaginal and C-section births, plus a variety of self-care essentials like skincare, makeup, and comfy pajamas.

"I'm such a pillow snob," Culpo said in the video. "I don't know what the hospital pillows are like, but I am not taking my chances. I need to get my beauty sleep. I'm gonna be a mom!"

Some users poked fun at her setup, calling it "a birthing vacation." One person commented, "I didn't even open my hospital bag. I used everything the hospital provided."

But others supported her, saying comfort during childbirth is important, especially after surgery.

"As a labor nurse ... literally bring whatever you want," one fan wrote. "Comfort is important, especially if you have a C-section and have a longer hospital stay."

Culpo and McCaffrey, 29, shared their baby news on July 13 with a photo of their daughter on Instagram. "Colette Annalise McCaffrey," they captioned the post, ENews said.

In a separate post, Culpo expressed deep appreciation for McCaffrey's support throughout the birth.

She shared how grateful she is for his presence and described the special bond he's already forming with their daughter, Colette.

Culpo reflected on her C-section delivery, saying it was both a frightening and incredibly rewarding experience that she'll never forget.