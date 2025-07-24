Model and actor Tyson Beckford is speaking out about a violent altercation he claims took place years ago with Sean "Diddy" Combs and members of the music mogul's entourage — a confrontation that, according to Beckford, ended with him needing six stitches and nearly pulling a gun.

During a recent interview on The Breakfast Club, Beckford alleged the incident began when Diddy's longtime stylist, Groovey Lew, approached him outside a tattoo shop in New York City and asked for a photo with a woman Beckford was speaking to at the time.

"I said, 'Yo, my man, I'm having a conversation,'" Beckford said, according to a report from Bossip. "He started getting tough. I said, 'Lew, don't talk to me like that.' Next thing you know, he swung on me."

The altercation allegedly escalated when Beckford was left with a bloody head injury and required six stitches. He claimed Groovey Lew left the scene to get Diddy and additional members of their crew, prompting Beckford's friend to retrieve a firearm from their vehicle.

"I said, 'Look, I only got five [shells] in here,'" Beckford recalled. "Puff, you going to get it first... I'm going to shower the rest of y'all with it."

No shots were fired during the confrontation, and the situation reportedly de-escalated. Beckford later joked, "I could have saved the world a whole lot of trouble and took him out back then. But then where would I be?"

Beckford said he has not seen Diddy in years but added, "Yeah, he know — don't mess with me."

The resurfaced story comes amid ongoing legal battles for Diddy, who was recently found guilty of two counts of transportation for prostitution following an eight-week federal trial. He was acquitted of more severe charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering.

Diddy's sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 3. Prosecutors are seeking a sentence of 51 to 63 months, while the defense has requested a lighter term of 21 to 27 months.