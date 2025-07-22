NBCUniversal has filed a motion to dismiss Sean "Diddy" Combs' $100 million defamation lawsuit over the "Making of a Bad Boy" documentary, arguing that the film is constitutionally protected and rooted in already widespread public scrutiny of the music mogul.

The documentary, which aired on Peacock in January, explores Combs' rise in the music industry alongside allegations of abuse, manipulation and criminal conduct. NBC, Peacock TV, and Ample Entertainment – named in the suit – say the film doesn't accuse Combs of any crimes but instead compiles years of media coverage and public commentary.

According to AllHipHop, in his complaint, Combs alleges the documentary falsely cast him as a violent, misogynistic, and abusive criminal mastermind and even compared him to Jeffrey Epstein. His team further objected to commentary in the film suggesting he was "Lucifer-like," calling it a form of slander that crossed legal boundaries.

NBC's legal response maintains the documentary was never presented as fact, but rather a reflection of broader public conversation. The "Lucifer" comparison, for example, was made by an interview subject – not the filmmakers – and echoed what NBC described as widely circulated speculation.

NBC's legal team argued that the documentary content was rooted in widely circulated public narratives, many of which had already been covered by national media.

The network also argued that Combs' public image had already suffered due to his ongoing legal battles. In July, he was convicted on two federal counts of transporting individuals across state lines for prostitution, following months of damning testimony. That conviction, NBC says, further undermines the credibility of his defamation claims.

The lawsuit also takes issue with portions of the film that reference the deaths of Kimberly Porter, Christopher "The Notorious B.I.G." Wallace, and Heavy D. NBC insisted it never claimed Combs was responsible, only that it acknowledged preexisting public theories and commentary.

Diddy's Defense Collides with Growing Legal Trouble

Combs is being held in federal custody and is due to be sentenced on Oct. 3. He has up to 20 years in prison, but legal experts have said that his sentence is expected to be closer to between four to six years under federal guidelines.

Prosecutors have called for at least 51 months, while Combs' attorneys have sought a sentence of between 21 and 27 months.

Both sides await a final recommendation in the pre-sentencing report due by the end of August.

During his bail hearing, Judge Arun Subramanian denied Combs' release, citing his wealth and potential flight risk.

NBC's argument compares that of attorney Ariel Mitchell, who is facing her own defamation suit from Combs. Mitchell, who appeared on Newsmax with a client alleging possession of incriminating materials against the rapper, also argued that Combs' public image is already irreparably damaged.

A decision on NBC's motion to dismiss is pending.