Several of Donald Trump's most vocal supporters are speaking out after what they say were secretive White House meetings tied to the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Influencers who once strongly supported the Trump administration now feel misled after receiving what they believed were explosive documents — only to learn the information was already public or heavily redacted.

On February 27, just 38 days into Trump's second term, 15 well-known conservative influencers were invited to the White House, DailyMail said.

Mike Cernovich, a longtime MAGA supporter, said he expected to meet Vice President JD Vance and other officials. But what happened next caught everyone off guard.

According to attendees, Attorney General Pam Bondi walked into the meeting and handed out binders labeled "The Epstein Files: Phase 1."

Conservative commentator Rogan O'Handley said they were excited. Bondi had promised on Fox News the night before that new Epstein client files were coming.

But the excitement faded fast. Inside the binders were nothing new — old flight logs, Epstein's redacted address book, and lists of massage therapists — all already available online since at least 2019.

I enjoyed watching far-right Trump supporters twist themselves into knots as they tried to defend to me Donald Trump's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. I put them on the spot.



Watch/enjoy the clip below.



Full 'debate' here: https://t.co/VG2vnikzyy pic.twitter.com/wF9b8rnQGT — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) July 21, 2025

Tim Dillon Pressed VP Vance on Epstein Video Evidence

Many of the attendees later said they felt used. Five months later, some of the same influencers are now accusing the Trump White House of hiding key information about Epstein.

Cernovich demanded full transparency and the release of Epstein's original arrest warrant documents. "Why don't we have this basic stuff?" he asked. "This might be the only issue where the MAGA base will truly assert itself."

Tim Dillon, a popular podcaster, claims he confronted Vice President Vance about 10,000 hours of video evidence that the government refuses to release.

Vance allegedly called it "commercial pornography" and said there was no footage of powerful people in compromising positions.

"They want this to go away," Dillon said. "But it won't go away until they release what they have."

Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump was told in May his name appears in Epstein-related files.

Though Trump is not accused of any crime, the White House later called the report "fake news." Still, multiple officials confirmed Bondi did share this information with the president, ABC News said.

Now, Attorney General Bondi says there's nothing more to release, and the Department of Justice concluded Epstein acted alone. But many Trump supporters aren't buying it.

As Cernovich put it: "Suddenly, we're supposed to stop talking about Epstein? That's bizarre."