Teddi Mellencamp and her estranged husband Edwin Arroyave are speaking out after someone recently tried to break into their Encino, California home.

The incident happened late Monday night, July 21, while the couple and their children were inside the house.

In a joint statement shared on Mellencamp's Instagram Stories the next day, they wrote, "We are grateful that everyone is unharmed. While we are shaken, we are fortunate to have the latest in home security systems which scared off the intruders. Authorities were alerted and swiftly responded."

At the time of the attempted break-in, Mellencamp, 44, and Arroyave, the founder of Skyline Security, were at home with their three children: 12-year-old Slate, 10-year-old Cruz, and 5-year-old Dove.

According to the LAPD, two men in black hoodies entered the property around 10:15 p.m. but quickly ran off when officers showed up. They escaped in a black BMW and have not been caught, People said .

Footage from the family's security system shows the suspects jumping over the gate, hiding near a white car, and then moving toward the house.

Teddi Mellencamp Speaks Out After Home Break-In Attempt

Arroyave was upstairs with his family when he got a motion alert from their security cameras, warning them something was happening outside.

"Just blessed and grateful that nothing happened," he told NBC Los Angeles. "Luckily, nothing happened, they just ran out."

He mentioned that the intruders were inside for just about 20 seconds and never got close to him or his family.

This attempted burglary came shortly after another reported break-in just two miles away.

Local residents had gathered for a safety meeting to talk about rising crime in the area when the second incident occurred. Some neighbors caught intruders on their security cameras and called 911.

The neighborhood has seen an increase in high-profile crimes lately. According to Independent, only two weeks earlier, a tragic incident occurred nearby when music supervisor Robin Kaye and her husband, Thomas Deluca, were found shot and killed in their Encino home.

The suspect, Raymond Boodarian, 22, was arrested and charged with murder and burglary.

Mellencamp isn't the first former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star targeted by burglars. Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards also experienced home break-ins in recent years.

Despite the frightening situation, Mellencamp and Arroyave said they are thankful for their safety and for the quick response from law enforcement. "We are safe," they shared, "and we appreciate everyone's concern."