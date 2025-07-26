Aaron Phypers has publicly accused his estranged wife, actress Denise Richards, of cheating on him with Rudy Reyes, her instructor from the reality show "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test."

Phypers, 49, claimed the affair lasted six months and began while Richards was filming the intense military-style series.

He said he discovered over 100 explicit text messages, photos, and videos on Richards' phone in April. "Her behavior changed, and I just knew something was off," Phypers told sources.

"I opened her deleted texts, and there were 107 messages between her and this guy."

He confronted Richards, 54, with the evidence, but said she begged him to stay, denied everything, and promised to end the relationship.

However, Phypers claimed she continued seeing Reyes and even flew him out to private hotels under the excuse of "work trips."

The situation escalated over the Fourth of July weekend. Phypers said Richards smashed his phone after realizing he had saved copies of her alleged messages with Reyes, PageSix reported.

He later found the phone destroyed in the trash. "I just feel like I've been taken for a fool. It's been a nightmare," he said.

Phypers Claims He Handled 80% of Denise Richards' Business

Days later, on July 7, Phypers filed for divorce and requested $100,000 per month in spousal support. He argued that he played a major role in Richards' business ventures, including her online content.

"I do 80 percent of the work — editing, building sets, and managing properties," he said.

Richards did not respond publicly, but her attorney released a statement denying the cheating claims and accusing Phypers of harassment and theft.

The statement said, "Mr. Phypers has continued to harass Ms. Richards... by disseminating private information stolen from her phone and laptop."

It also noted that Richards was granted a temporary restraining order after alleging abuse during their marriage — claims Phypers strongly denies.

In addition to the affair allegations, Phypers voiced concern over Richards' reported use of painkillers.

He told DailyMail that she allegedly takes up to 25 Vicodin pills a day, often with alcohol. "She hides the bottles. It's out of control," he said.

Phypers also complained about Richards' home life, claiming the couple moved six times in nine years and lived with dozens of rescue animals. He described the living conditions as "filthy," saying he once found "petrified dog poop under one of the girls' beds."