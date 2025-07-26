Hulk Hogan's sudden death has left behind more than a wrestling legacy – it may also ignite a bitter estate battle, particularly involving his estranged daughter, Brooke Hogan.

The WWE icon, born Terry Gene Bollea, died Thursday at the age of 71 following cardiac arrest at his Clearwater, Florida home. Though he reportedly had extensive estate planning in place, legal experts say a court fight over his $25 million fortune is still possible – especially if key documents weren't updated after his 2023 marriage to third wife, Sky Daily.

Wife Guaranteed Share Under Florida Law

Daily, 49, stands to inherit at least 30% of Hogan's estate, even if he didn't revise his trust after their wedding. Florida's spousal elective share statute ensures she receives that amount by law.

"He married Sky two years ago, so he probably updated the trust so she would get a spousal elective share," said estate paralegal June Fredricksen of the Shofner Law Firm to The Sun. "Even if Sky was left out of his estate and he didn't update his trust since they married, she would still get a spousal elective share."

Hogan had established both revocable and personal trusts, which are typically used to protect assets and avoid probate. However, if assets were left outside the trust – or if beneficiaries contest the will or trust terms – court proceedings may still be triggered.

"If Brooke is left out of the will, she can contest it," Fredricksen noted. Such a move could put Hogan's wealth in legal limbo and make assets vulnerable to creditors.

Tension With Family, Political Ambitions

Hogan's relationship with Brooke had long been strained. The father-daughter duo reportedly hadn't spoken in years, and he never met her newborn twins, Oliver and Molly Gene. Adding fuel to any potential rift, Hogan's wealth includes an $11.5 million mansion, multiple businesses, and a newly launched beer brand – all assets likely to be at the center of any legal wrangling.

Beyond family drama, Hogan had recently flirted with politics. In a 2024 Fox News interview, the wrestling legend said he'd be willing to "rule with an iron fist" if elected. "If you need a president or a vice president, I'll volunteer and take this country over," he said, describing his vision of "a flat tax and nothing but common sense."

He also made an awkward appearance at a Donald Trump rally last fall, struggling to tear his shirt off in his signature style. Close observers said the moment underscored his declining health and signaled just how far he had physically fallen.

Despite years of pain from wrestling-related injuries and past struggles with prescription medication, Hogan had hoped for more time. His widow, Sky, shared an emotional tribute on Instagram: "To the world, he was a legend... but to me, he was my Terry. My partner. My heart."