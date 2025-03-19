Benny Blanco Blasted for Crediting Fiancée Selena Gomez for 'Kind of Creating' Whisper Pop: 'What Are We Talking About'
"It was not no damn Selena Gomez," wrote one user
Social media users have blasted Benny Blanco for crediting the creation of the "whisper pop" musical genre to his fiancée, Selena Gomez.
The couple interviewed each other for Spotify's Countdown To video podcast series ahead of the release of their new album, I Said I Love You First, which they wrote together.
During the conversation, Blanco tells Gomez that she created "whisper pop".
"Back to a sound that you kind of created. You kind of created this whole like, whisper-pop melancholy type of thing, and I feel like it's a cool nod back to where you came from," Blanco said.
"Which I totally respect people like or dislike, and I totally get that," Gomez responded.
Social media users quickly took to online platforms to disagree with Blanco's statement, criticizing the couple for taking credit for a genre represented by many other artists.
"Janet Jackson has been doing that for ages. What are we talking about," wrote one user.
"How are yall acting Lana didn't put all of the girls on. The industry stay stealing her nachos," wrote another.
"Serena has a unique style, but I think it's a stretch to say she created the whisper pop genre. There's a lot of artists out there I can think of who sing similarly," wrote another user.
"It was not no damn selena gomez😭 and it's not a compliment either," said a fourth.