Social media users have blasted Benny Blanco for crediting the creation of the "whisper pop" musical genre to his fiancée, Selena Gomez.

Janet Jackson is right there lmao — lanita (@lanitarosay) March 19, 2025

please bffr billie created it — eugene ☼ (@truestoryrider) March 19, 2025

It was Lorde but go off — & Jacob (@jacobwbkthis) March 19, 2025

The couple interviewed each other for Spotify's Countdown To video podcast series ahead of the release of their new album, I Said I Love You First, which they wrote together.

During the conversation, Blanco tells Gomez that she created "whisper pop".

Benny Blanco credits Selena Gomez with “kind of creating” the whisper pop genre. pic.twitter.com/haH77VxPGW — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 19, 2025

"Back to a sound that you kind of created. You kind of created this whole like, whisper-pop melancholy type of thing, and I feel like it's a cool nod back to where you came from," Blanco said.

"Which I totally respect people like or dislike, and I totally get that," Gomez responded.

Benny has gone mad. He doesn't know what he is doing. — Zaid Here. (@zaid_replies) March 19, 2025

she is disgusted he said that. bro set her up — gua (@toughacts) March 19, 2025

Social media users quickly took to online platforms to disagree with Blanco's statement, criticizing the couple for taking credit for a genre represented by many other artists.

"Janet Jackson has been doing that for ages. What are we talking about," wrote one user.

Janet Jackson has been doing that for ages. What are we talking about. — Trumps little Rally (@Corb_On_Tha_Cob) March 19, 2025

"How are yall acting Lana didn't put all of the girls on. The industry stay stealing her nachos," wrote another.

How are yall acting Lana didn’t put all of the girls on. The industry stay stealing her nachos — Jazzy (@Ari1827) March 19, 2025

"Serena has a unique style, but I think it's a stretch to say she created the whisper pop genre. There's a lot of artists out there I can think of who sing similarly," wrote another user.

Serena has a unique style, but I think it's a stretch to say she created the whisper pop genre. There's a lot of artists out there I can think of who sing similarly. — Madstackz (@Madstackz) March 19, 2025

"It was not no damn selena gomez😭 and it's not a compliment either," said a fourth.