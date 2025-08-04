Comedian Matt Rife surprised fans on TikTok Friday, August 1, with a chilling announcement: he and fellow creator Elton Castee are now the official caretakers of Ed and Lorraine Warren's haunted house and artifact collection. Yes — that includes the notorious Annabelle doll.

"If you know me, you know I'm obsessed with the paranormal and all things haunted," Rife shared in the video. "So I'm incredibly honored to have taken over one of the most prominent properties in paranormal history."

The Warrens' home in Monroe, Connecticut — once the site of their Occult Museum — has been closed for years due to zoning issues.

But Rife has big plans: he revealed that the house will soon be open for public visits, with guests able to book day tours, overnight stays, or full weekend investigations, People said.

"So you yourself can experience and learn all the haunted history surrounding this amazing place," he said.

Rife clarified that he doesn't own the haunted items outright but is their legal caretaker for at least five years.

That includes the Annabelle doll — a supposedly possessed Raggedy Ann toy that inspired "The Conjuring" and "Annabelle" movie franchises.

The doll had been under the care of Dan Rivera, a lead investigator with the New England Society for Psychic Research, until his sudden death in July while on tour.

While the big announcement made waves, one eerie detail stood out — Annabelle wasn't with Rivera at the time.

Paranormal expert Zak Bagans, who once housed Annabelle in his museum back in 2017, shared that the doll had a strong impact on him. He mentioned that he even reached out to touch it, which didn't sit well with the owner.

According to US Magazine, Rife admitted the new responsibility is unusual for a comedian. "This is the most random hobby ever, but it's so f---ing cool, man," he joked. "I should probably collect stamps or something — might be a little safer."