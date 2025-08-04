Orlando Bloom is proving that a good sense of humor goes a long way, especially when headlines turn personal.

Just days after buzz began swirling around rumors of a new romance between his ex-fiancée Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Bloom gave fans something to smile about.

On August 1, satirical news outlet "The Onion" posted a fake article that cheekily poked fun at the situation by reporting Bloom had gone on a date with former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, InStyle said.

The imaginary dinner date included oysters, wine, and even chocolate cake. "Angela kept Orlando laughing all night—he couldn't keep his eyes off her!" the article joked, along with an AI-generated image of the two.

Rather than ignore the post, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star jumped in on the fun, replying with a string of clapping hands emojis in the comments. Fans quickly caught on and praised Bloom for his lighthearted response to the internet chatter.

The laughter came as social media continued to buzz over Perry and Trudeau's recent public appearances together.

Justin Trudeau Attends Katy Perry Concert Following Dinner Outing

According to ENews, just weeks after Katy and Orlando announced the end of their engagement—after nine years together and one shared daughter, Daisy Dove—the pop star was spotted dining with Trudeau in Montreal.

A few days later, the former prime minister was seen smiling in the VIP section of her July 20 concert in the same city.

Neither Perry nor Trudeau has confirmed a relationship, but a source told People there is "an attraction" and they share "a lot in common."

The same source mentioned that while the interest is mutual, both are focused on parenting and careers, which could slow any romantic developments.

Back on July 3, representatives for Perry and Bloom confirmed their breakup. "They will continue to be seen together as a family," the joint statement said, "as their shared priority is—and always will be—raising their daughter with love, stability and mutual respect."

As for Bloom, the "Lord of the Rings" actor seems to be taking this new chapter in stride. In June, he shared quotes about fresh starts on social media, writing, "Each day is a new beginning" and encouraging followers to "bravely overcome one small fear."