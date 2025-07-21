In a new podcast chat, Mandy Moore shared a funny moment about her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, and her most famous film, "A Walk to Remember."

During the July 17 episode of "Not Gonna Lie" with Kylie Kelce, Moore, 41, said she's not totally convinced Goldsmith has actually watched her 2002 movie debut.

"I think he lied the other day," Moore said with a laugh. "Somebody was like, 'A Walk to Remember is so sad.' He's like, 'Yeah, so sad.' I'm like, 'You've never seen it.'"

Moore starred in the film as Jamie Sullivan, a role that launched her acting career. According to People, despite the movie's long-lasting popularity, Moore says her husband still hasn't sat through it. "My husband has still never seen the movie," she added.

This isn't the first time she's mentioned it. Back in 2023, she told Us Weekly the same thing: "He's never seen the movie! I've never pushed because maybe one day we'll wait and watch it with our kids or something."

Where would Mandy Moore's "Princess Diaries" character Lana be today? 🤔 🎥: "Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce" pic.twitter.com/n92Jharoqj — Page Six (@PageSix) July 18, 2025

Moore Reflects on Career-Changing Role in Teen Drama Classic

Mandy Moore and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, are parents to three little ones—4-year-old August, 2-year-old Oscar, and their youngest, Louise, who's just 10 months old.

She playfully mentioned that someday, when the kids are older, they might all sit down and watch the movie together as a family.

Moore said getting the role was a huge moment in her life. "I loved this story," she told Kelce. "To eventually get the part and be a part of telling this story was just like a real boon."

She was already known as a pop singer at the time, but "A Walk to Remember" helped launch her acting career.

Kelce, the wife of former NFL player Jason Kelce, related to Moore's story. She shared how Jason once told their kids that cats are poisonous—just to avoid getting one—even though he had a pet cat growing up, US Magazine said.

"Yes, to be clear he had a cat growing up that he loved very much," Kylie said, calling out her husband's contradiction.

Later in the podcast, Moore also talked briefly about her role in "The Princess Diaries,"and how she'd be open to making a cameo in the upcoming third movie.