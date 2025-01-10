Mandy Moore is defending herself following her posting of a GoFundMe link on her Instagram for her in-laws who lost their home in the Los Angeles fires.

Her post was accompanied by comments from Moore, who said she's frustrated with social media users who were tough on her and asked why she wasn't funding all the assistance herself.

The GoFundMe's recipients are Moore's brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Griff and Kit, who are about to become first-time parents at any moment now.

They initially sought $60,000 for the campaign but now have surpassed $185,000 as of this writing.

"Yesterday, Griff & Kit lost their home and everything they own in the Eaton Fire," Moore wrote on Instagram.

"With their first baby on the way, they need our support now more than ever," she said. "Griff is a touring musician and lost his entire arsenal of drums/percussion he uses to make a living."

Moore's net worth is said to be approximately $14 million, which was pointed out by some critics who questioned her need for help from the public.

She replied, noting that she shared the GoFundMe because people had asked how they could help.

"People questioning whether we're helping out our own family or attributing some arbitrary amount of money Google says someone has is NOT helpful or empathetic,"Moore wrote. "Of course we are. Our buddy Matt started this GoFundMe and I'm sharing because people have asked how they can help them."

"We just lost most of our life in a fire too," she pointed out. "Kindly F OFF. No one is forcing you to do anything."