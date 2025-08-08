Actress Denise Richards was seen with what looked like a black eye and a scrape under her chin earlier this week, just days after a tense visit to her estranged husband Aaron Phypers' home ended with police involvement.

The 54-year-old former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star was photographed running errands in Calabasas, California on Tuesday.

She wore a gray ribbed dress and navy trucker hat, appearing makeup-free and somber. The visible dark mark around her right eye and bruise on her chin sparked concern online.

However, sources close to Richards told TMZ that the marks weren't injuries at all, claiming they were "just lighting and shadow."

They added that the actress had recently undergone cosmetic skin treatments, including micro-needling and a PRP injection.

This public appearance followed a reported confrontation on Sunday, when Richards allegedly showed up unannounced at Phypers' family home in Calabasas.

According to dispatch audio obtained by People, Phypers told authorities he feared for his parents' safety after Richards pounded on the door, yelled at his family, and allegedly demanded they leave the house.

Aaron Phypers Denies Abuse After Richards' Allegations

Phypers reportedly left the scene through a side door, while his brother stayed behind until officers arrived.

Police questioned Richards outside the home but determined that no crime had been committed and made no arrests.

Richards' divorce attorney, Brett Berman, later clarified that the actress entered the home only after confirming Phypers was not present, and that her visit was solely to retrieve her dogs.

The lawyer also claimed that one of her pets had allegedly been put down by Phypers without her consent.

Phypers denied the accusation, calling it "absolutely false," and said Richards' actions were intended to damage what's left of their family.

Richards and Phypers, who married in 2018, are in the middle of a bitter divorce. Phypers filed on July 7, followed by Richards' request for a restraining order on July 16.

In her filing, she accused Phypers of repeated abuse throughout their relationship and included a photo showing a badly bruised eye.

Phypers has denied all abuse claims. He responded with his own accusations, including claims that Richards had an affair with "Special Forces" coach Rudy Reyes and struggled with a Vicodin addiction.

A friend of Phypers also told the Daily Mail that Richards' bruised eye was the result of a fall while intoxicated — not violence.