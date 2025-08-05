Aaron Phypers told a 911 dispatcher he feared for his parents' safety after his estranged wife, Denise Richards, appeared at his family's Calabasas home unannounced on Sunday, Aug. 3.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded around 4:40 PM. to the property, where Phypers currently lives with his parents and brother. Dispatch audio obtained by PEOPLE revealed Phypers told authorities he "fears for his parents."

Richards, who was granted a temporary restraining order against Phypers last month, arrived at the home without prior notice. Her attorney, Brett Berman, said she did not violate the order. He explained she entered the residence only after confirming Phypers wasn't present and claimed she went to retrieve her dogs. According to Berman, Richards had recently discovered "Mr. Phypers had put down one of her other dogs without her knowledge or permission."

Conflicting Accounts

A source close to Phypers disputed that claim, calling it "100 percent, absolutely false." The source alleged Richards banged on a back door and yelled to be let in. Phypers, reportedly hearing the commotion, exited through a side door.

Once inside, Richards allegedly yelled at Phypers' parents and confronted his brother. TMZ reported she pointed her finger in his mother's face and threw mail at his brother while demanding the dog be handed over.

Phypers, 52, said both the dog allegation and claims of abuse are untrue. "Denise's attorney has consistently struck out in pursuit of the truth," he said in a statement to PEOPLE. "There is a difference between telling the truth and trying to protect your client."

He added that holding a legal or public platform "does not give you the right to humiliate others for the sake of your interests."

Deputies found no evidence of a crime. No arrests were made.

Tensions Escalate Amid Ongoing Divorce

The former couple, married for six years, is in the midst of a contentious divorce. Phypers filed on July 7. Days later, Richards, 54, secured a temporary restraining order, alleging physical abuse and sharing a photo showing her with a black eye.

Phypers has denied those allegations. "I have never physically or emotionally abused Denise-- or anyone," he said, adding that any claim to the contrary is "completely false and deeply hurtful."

The two have continued to clash publicly. On July 29, Richards' attorney accused Phypers of violating the restraining order by distributing private material from her phone and laptop. Phypers rejected the claim, saying, "Nothing was stolen, and nothing is missing, except, perhaps, Ms. Richards' moral compass."

Authorities have not filed charges against either party in connection with recent events.