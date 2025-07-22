Actress and reality TV star Denise Richards was seen without her wedding ring over the weekend, just days after her estranged husband, Aaron Phypers, filed for divorce and made serious claims about her personal life.

Richards, 54, was photographed at Cross Creek in Malibu with her daughters, Sami Sheen, 21, and Eloise Richards, 13.

Dressed casually in a black tank top, cargo jeans, and sneakers, Richards appeared relaxed during the outdoor lunch but was clearly missing her diamond wedding ring.

According to PageSix, this outing marked her first public appearance since Phypers, 49, officially filed for divorce earlier this month, citing "irreconcilable differences." He also requested spousal support and listed July 4 as the date of separation.

The couple's breakup has been surrounded by turmoil. In court documents filed last week, Richards was granted a temporary restraining order against Phypers, claiming years of physical abuse.

She accused him of violent acts, including choking and slapping, and shared a photo of a black eye she said resulted from one of his alleged attacks in 2022.

Aaron Phypers is displaying classic abusive behavior—he’s been exposed for DV and is now trying to discredit and destroy Denise Richards. His claims that he had to stop her from physically attacking her daughter, and that she’s addicted to Vicodin in a way that’s harming Eloise,… https://t.co/Xuwqp6uFDL pic.twitter.com/N7rlNzNw8f — Bye Wig Hello Drama (@nosmokenomore) July 21, 2025

Phypers Claims Denise Richards Had Ongoing Affair

Phypers has denied all abuse allegations, calling them "completely false and deeply hurtful." In a letter sent to friends and family, he claimed Richards was battling an addiction to Vicodin, along with other substances, News.com said. He also accused her of having an ongoing affair.

"For nearly a decade, she has struggled with an addiction to Vicodin... mixed with Adderall and tequila," Phypers alleged in the letter.

He claimed her behavior endangered others, including their daughter, Eloise.

Phypers further claimed that a July 4 argument over a food order sparked the final split. He accused Richards of attacking him and destroying his phone, later texting him to say she was filing for divorce.

Richards has not yet responded to the new accusations. In her restraining order filing, she said she feared for her safety and accused Phypers of threatening both her and himself if she ever involved police.

The couple married in 2018 after Richards' previous marriage to Charlie Sheen, with whom she shares daughters Sami and Lola. Richards adopted Eloise as a single parent in 2011.