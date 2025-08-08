Brandon Blackstock, known for his work as a talent manager and as the former husband of singer Kelly Clarkson, has died at the age of 48.

His passing was confirmed on Thursday morning, August 7, after a three-year battle with cancer.

Blackstock's death came just weeks after joyful news from his daughter, Savannah Blackstock Lee, who recently announced she is expecting her second child.

According to JustJared, the 23-year-old, whom Brandon shared with ex-wife Melissa Ashworth, shared the pregnancy news on Instagram in July, writing that their family was growing again and calling the experience "full of peace, excitement, and so much grace."

Savannah and her husband Quentin Lee have some exciting news — they're expecting a baby girl!

The couple, who are already proud parents to their three-year-old son Lake, are getting ready to welcome their new addition in January.

Brandon Blackstock is survived by his four children: Savannah, 23, and Seth, 19, from his first marriage, and River, 11, and Remington (Remy), 9, from his marriage to Clarkson.

Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, has died at age 48. (Via @TMZ) pic.twitter.com/GNgoriSOzv — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) August 7, 2025

Family Confirms Brandon Blackstock Passed Away Peacefully

In a statement shared by the family, a spokesperson said, "Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years.

He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

Blackstock began his career in entertainment working at Starstruck Entertainment, a company run by his father, Narvel Blackstock, AP News said.

Over the years, he managed several big names in country music, including Blake Shelton and Rascal Flatts.

Brandon Blackstock crossed paths with Kelly Clarkson back in 2006, but it wasn't until several years later that their relationship turned romantic. It wasn't until 2012 that the two began dating.

Brandon and Kelly officially became husband and wife in October 2013. During their time together, they welcomed two children and built a family life in the spotlight.

However, after several years of marriage, their relationship came to a close in 2020, ending with a widely publicized divorce.

Legal matters between them continued until 2024, when lawsuits over business dealings during their marriage were finally settled.

Just a day before news of Brandon's death broke, Clarkson announced she would be postponing her Las Vegas shows, saying, "While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children's father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them."