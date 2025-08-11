Angelina Jolie is planning to part with one of Los Angeles' most famous homes — the historic estate once owned by legendary filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille.

Sources tell Page Six that the Oscar-winning actress bought the Los Feliz property for $24.5 million in 2017 and is now preparing to list it. Built in 1913, the 11,000-square-foot mansion sits on more than two acres and features six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, four fireplaces, a wine cellar, a tea house, manicured gardens, and a pool framed by cascading fountains.

The property also offers sweeping views of the Griffith Observatory.

DeMille, known for directing "The Ten Commandments," lived in the home for nearly 40 years until his death in 1959.

After being owned by his family for decades, the estate was restored to preserve its original vintage details, including delicate molding, wainscoting, and arched French doors.

Jolie Prepares to List Historic Home Near Brad Pitt

Jolie lived in the estate during the pandemic with her six children and even sheltered friends who were displaced by California wildfires earlier this year.

In a 2021 interview with British Vogue, she explained that the home's location — just "five minutes away" from ex-husband Brad Pitt — was a key reason she purchased it, making co-parenting easier.

"I felt a little pressure moving in, like I had snuck into where DeMille and [Charlie] Chaplin would hang out," Jolie said at the time. "I love most that there is no entertainment room, but lots of pathways and places to walk and think."

The decision to sell comes months after Jolie and Pitt finalized their divorce, ending an eight-year legal battle that began when they split in 2016.

While they reached a custody and asset settlement last year, the two remain locked in a dispute over their $500 million French winery, Château Miraval, TheNews said.

The estate's sale may mark the quiet closing of a chapter in Jolie's life. Purchased shortly after her separation from Pitt, the home served as a private refuge during a tumultuous period.