Pax Jolie-Pitt, the 21-year-old son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, was spotted in a troubling state after a night of partying in Los Angeles over the weekend.

According to eyewitnesses and photos obtained by DailyMail, the young adult needed help from friends to stand and walk after leaving the Chateau Marmont hotel on Saturday night.

Pax, a budding photographer and former assistant director on one of Jolie's recent films, looked visibly unsteady as he exited the well-known celebrity hotspot.

Dressed in a black t-shirt and tan pants, he appeared to have trouble keeping his balance. Friends were seen holding him up as he stumbled on the sidewalk.

The group, which included four women and one man, later visited a local strip club, where Pax was seen showing his ID and being searched by security before entering.

The group reportedly stayed for about 30 minutes and ended their night around 2:30 am.

One of the women was seen holding hands with Pax and attempting to shield her face from photographers.

Though Pax smiled and seemed to be enjoying himself, the scene raised concerns about his well-being.

The outing comes after a rough few years for him, including two serious e-bike accidents and the lasting impact of his parents' highly publicized divorce.

Angelina Jolie's Son Pax Suffered Serious Head Injury in 2023 Bike Crash

In July 2023, Pax crashed into a car while riding an electric bike without a helmet, suffering a head injury.

Witnesses initially feared the crash was fatal. He reportedly experienced "complex trauma" and faced a long recovery.

Just months later, in January 2024, he crashed again—this time into another car while riding hands-free in Hollywood. He did not appear injured in that incident.

Pax was just 12 when his family fell apart. In 2016, Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, sparking an eight-year legal battle over custody and property.

He publicly supported his mother during the split and harshly criticized Pitt in a now-deleted 2020 Instagram post, calling him a "despicable person."

The long divorce was finalized in December 2024, though some matters, like ownership of a French winery, remain unsettled, Meaww said. Jolie is now reportedly ready to speak more openly about the divorce and is discussing it directly with her six children.

Pax was adopted by Jolie from Vietnam in 2007. Though Pitt later became his legal father, Pax has remained closest to Jolie throughout the family's difficulties.

Despite the recent events, Jolie has expressed pride in Pax's creative talents, saying in past interviews that he enjoys music, DJing, and photography.