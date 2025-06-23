Zahara Jolie-Pitt, daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, was seen holding hands with boyfriend Elijah Cooper at Disneyland on Friday, adding fuel to recent engagement rumors.

The 20-year-old college student and her boyfriend were all smiles during their outing at the California theme park.

Wearing matching white T-shirts and light blue jeans, the couple added a fun touch with Mickey and Minnie Mouse ears.

According to PageSix, they were all smiles as they strolled hand-in-hand through the park, rode Tiana's Bayou Adventure, and took a relaxing break at Star Wars Galaxy's Edge.

Notably, Zahara wasn't wearing the large diamond ring she had been seen with earlier this month — the same one that kicked off the engagement speculation.

On June 10, she had been photographed leaving a dinner date with Cooper in West Hollywood while wearing what appeared to be a massive diamond on her left ring finger.

The photos quickly made headlines, sparking questions about whether the couple had taken the next step in their relationship.

Zahara Jolie Drops 'Pitt' Name, Sparks Engagement Buzz

Cooper, a Morehouse College student and actor, posted group photos from their Disneyland outing, showing him and Zahara enjoying the day with his family.

Meanwhile, Zahara, now using the name Zahara Marley Jolie, has been stepping away from her father's name—she officially dropped "Pitt" during her Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority induction at Spelman College in 2023, DailyMail said.

Sources say her relationship with Pitt has remained strained since her parents' long and public divorce battle.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt tied the knot in 2014 after nearly a decade together, but split just two years later. Their divorce, finalized in late 2024, followed years of legal disputes and custody battles.

Jolie accused Pitt of abuse during the proceedings, claims he has denied. Since the separation, several of their six children have legally or publicly removed Pitt's last name.

Following Zahara's ring sighting, reports said Pitt was "devastated" to hear the engagement news through the media and not directly from his daughter.

Neither Jolie nor Pitt's representatives have commented on Zahara and Cooper's relationship or the engagement rumors.