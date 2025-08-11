First Lady has opened the doors to applications for volunteers to adorn and entertain at the White House this Christmas, her first holiday season at home in four years.

Her appeal for assistance, however, has sparked renewed controversy regarding her previous derogatory comments about Christmas celebrations and inflammatory holiday decorations.

In a nod to tradition, the Office of the First Lady posted on Aug. 5 that it wants school bands, holiday-themed entertainment groups, and choirs to perform at eight December open houses.

Volunteers for decorating are also being sought to assist in transforming the White House between Nov. 24 and Nov. 30.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, cover their own travel and lodging expenses, and meet specific audition or scheduling requirements.

Performer applications are due Sept. 5, with successful applicants to be notified by Oct. 13.

The release was soon met with online criticism, critics remembering secretly taped 2018 audio in which Melania complained, "Who gives a f—k about Christmas stuff and decoration." about feeling frustrated by the pressure of the job.

Twitter users had no hesitation:

"Wow.. Wonder how tacky it will look this year."

"But you hate doing this."

"Well, you were there f—k, no lady you don't believe in Christmas. Remember when you said 'foking Kreesmas.'"

"You don't even live in the White House. Why are the positions volunteer? Because your husband is r—ing the coffers?"

Criticism also came back around her previous White House holiday decor, such as bare white branches in 2017 that some called a "tundral labyrinth" and deep crimson trees in 2018 compared to a horror film.

Some critics asked why the jobs were unpaid, referencing recent coverage of the Trump family's business practices and use of foreign labor at Trump properties.

The contrast between unpaid volunteer positions and Trump's active hiring at his private clubs has driven wider criticism of the family's style of labor and public service.

As the volunteer recruitment process begins, rumor still swirled about whether Melania will revive her avant-garde approach or choose a more classic theme.

For most critics, though, the season will be remembered as much for what she did say as for what she put up.

