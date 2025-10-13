A promotional shoot by Kylie Jenner for Kylie Cosmetics has triggered intense backlash on social media.

The campaign features Jenner handcuffed and escorted by men dressed as police officers, aligning with her "King Kylie" branding from ten years ago.

The video was posted amid ongoing immigration raids, and many users in Reddit's r/KUWTKsnark subreddit said the timing and imagery felt insensitive.

'This Isn't Satire. It's American Rot.'

TOMORROW … ON SNAPCHAT pic.twitter.com/C053YvcLWk — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 11, 2025

The top comment under the post set the tone: "The country's boiling over, citizens being dragged off by rogue badge hungry rent-a-cops, and Kylie Jenner drops a handcuffed hot-pants photoshoot to promote COSMETICS. This isn't satire; it's American rot."

Another user responded, "She is out of touch."

Some tied the shoot to previous controversies. One user asked if Jenner was "actually trying to recreate the same controversy Kendall went through with the tone-deaf Pepsi ad."

Shock Value Accusations

Many said the campaign leaned on shock tactics to gain attention. One commenter wrote, "I think it's intentional, after they saw how Sydney Sweeney got so much attention with the American Eagle ad. Shock value holds so much weight in marketing."

Another pointed out how the imagery clashed with current events: "People are being disappeared to concentration camps and dying, Kim Kylie."

A separate comment added, "Cosplaying the oppressed has become her tagline."

Can you use your platform for ONCE to bring awareness to the world you EXPLOIT?? KING KYLIE, READ THE ROOM! THERES NO KINGS RALLIES GOING ON ACROSS THE WORLD and you choose to post this bullshit. I hate this world and the billionaires in it!! — Yesenia 🌙 (@yasyasenia) October 12, 2025

Weird flex when ICE are kidnapping people. Poor taste as usual. — DanRose773 (@DanRose773) October 11, 2025

Hmmmmm I think the main reason this whole King Kylie shit isn’t moving me, is because that era of her life was imitating black culture/black women and now she’s with a white man…….. it don’t feel the same NOW it really feels like appropriation. — Lee Lee (@Mzthangggg) October 12, 2025

'King Kylie' Era Returns

Jenner has tied the campaign to her "King Kylie" era, which began around the launch of her lip kits in 2015. She recently teased the collection online, posting throwback images and announcing a revival of her 2016 promo video.

But users say the context now is different. One commenter wrote, "Does anyone else find it odd that there have been 'No Kings' protests around the country, and she drops a shoot called 'King Kylie' with this imagery?"

Another user said, "This is so unbelievably tone deaf. PEOPLE ARE BEING DISAPPEARED TO CONCENTRATION CAMPS AND DYING, KIM KYLIE."

Many posts focused on how detached the shoot felt from the current climate. "This one is actually gross," one wrote. Another said, "The entire clan seems tone deaf."