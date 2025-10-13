A newly released reports indicate that Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, took a discreet jab at Meghan Markle following the announcement of the Duchess of Sussex's pregnancy.

The news was said to have overshadowed the wedding celebrations. The announcement of the pregnancy came on October 15, 2018, three days following Princess Eugenie's wedding, leaving some royals apparently annoyed at the timing.

An insider revealed Ferguson's posting of messages regarding Eugenie's wedding at that time seemed to be strategic.

While Sarah did not speak directly about the couple, she posted a series of tweets about Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding when Kensington Palace revealed Harry and Meghan's pregnancy news.

Did the Pregnancy News Overshadow Princess Eugenie's Wedding?

"It is believed this was a swipe at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attempting to obscure their news with pictures of the wedding instead, as insiders said Fergie was furious at the couple for outstaging her daughter," the source continued.

As per Hello!, Harry, in his 2023 book "Spare," discussed the timing of the announcement.

"Euge was getting married, to Jack, and we were deliriously happy for them and for ourselves, selfishly, since Jack was one of our favourite people," he wrote.

The couple had also planned to make their first official foreign trip as newlyweds but postponed their flight to attend Eugenie's wedding.

"Also, the various gatherings connected to the wedding would give us a chance to pull aside family members one by one and tell them our good news," Harry said.

Royal observers explain Ferguson's response as a subtle way of protecting her daughter's limelight. "Sarah's tweets appeared to be planned reminders for the public about Eugenie's big day," said one analyst.