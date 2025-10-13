Former NFL quarterback and Fox Sports analyst Mark Sanchez has spoken publicly for the first time following a violent incident in downtown Indianapolis that left him seriously injured and facing felony charges.

Sanchez, 38, was released from Eskenazi Hospital and later booked into the Marion County Jail on Sunday, October 12.

He was released shortly after being fingerprinted and photographed, as ordered by a judge.

The incident occurred on the night of October 4, when Sanchez allegedly got into a physical fight with 69-year-old delivery driver Perry Tole in an alley near a bar.

According to police, the argument began over a parking space and escalated into a violent confrontation.

Authorities say Sanchez assaulted Tole, who then stabbed Sanchez in what he claims was self-defense.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that Sanchez was arrested while still in the hospital and is now facing a Level 5 felony charge of battery causing serious bodily injury, which carries a possible sentence of one to six years in prison, JustJared said.

He also faces three misdemeanor charges: battery resulting in bodily injury, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, and public intoxication that endangered another person.

Speaking outside the jail to sources, reporter Max Lewis, Sanchez gave a brief statement. "Right now, I'm just focused on my recovery," he said.

"I just wanted to thank the first responders, Eskenazi Hospital, and Dr. Mossler. She saved my life, so I'm grateful for that."

Sanchez added that he is "recovering slowly," and described the process as "long."

Mark Sanchez has been released from the hospital after last week's incident in Indianapolis with a 69-year old man. Mark thanked the surgeon for saving his life, then he got taken to the Marion County jail where he was formally booked pic.twitter.com/jmWj43pRP5 — Lee Harvey (@Sayian_Warrior) October 12, 2025

Mark Sanchez Allegedly Intoxicated Before Fight

Police believe the incident was not random. In a previous press conference, IMPD Chief Chris Bailey stated, "I don't care who you are or what you do. If you commit violence in our city, we will hold you accountable."

According to court documents, Tole said that Sanchez, who was running sprints in the alley, smelled of alcohol and slurred his speech before climbing into Tole's truck.

The confrontation quickly turned physical, leading to the stabbing.

Sanchez was in Indianapolis to call an NFL game between the Colts and the Raiders on October 5. The altercation occurred the night before the game.

Tole has since filed a lawsuit against both Sanchez and his employer, Fox Sports, seeking damages.

According to People, in a statement released last week, Sanchez's family said, "This has been a deeply distressing time for everyone involved. Mark and our family are incredibly grateful for the concern, love, and support we've received over the past few days."

The case remains under investigation, and no court date has been announced yet.