Meghan Markle Faces New Rival as Lauren Sánchez Plans Lifestyle Venture: Report
Meghan Markle may have carved out a niche in the lifestyle industry after leaving the royal family, but Lauren Sánchez appears ready to follow a similar path.
Sources tell Radar Online that Sánchez, who recently married Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, is planning a move into lifestyle ventures. According to the Daily Mail, the entrepreneur could explore streaming projects, capsule collections, and lifestyle brands, mirroring Markle's post-royal career.
A source added, "Lauren is everything Meghan thought she'd become. Instead, Meghan's peddling preserves while Lauren's draped in diamonds on the Cannes red carpet."
Markle's businesses have seen mixed results. She secured a deal with Netflix for her lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, and launched products including wine, honey, and tea. Her podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, remains on hiatus amid reported struggles booking guests.
Markle's Reported Jealousy
Radar Online once said that Markle is "full of envy" for Sánchez, who is said to have "everything" and lives a "dream life." The Bezos wedding, with stars like the Kardashians, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Barack Obama there, showed the power this pair has in the world.
Chrissy Teigen Guest Spot
Markle's "With Love, Meghan" series has drawn criticism for its guest lineup. Season 2, set to premiere August 26, features Chrissy Teigen, who has previously faced accusations of bullying. In the trailer, Teigen commented while crafting with Markle, "Oh my gosh, I could do this every day."
Fans and critics reacted negatively.
Teigen's history includes public harassment of teenage bride Courtney Stodden, which drew significant media attention years ago.
Allegations of Bullying Against Markle
Markle's post-royal reputation has also faced scrutiny. Reports from former staff claim she created a toxic work environment.
One source said, "She's constantly playing checkers – I'm not even going to say chess – but she's just very aware of where everybody is on her board."
The source added, "And when you are not in, you are to be thrown to the wolves at any given moment. It's talking behind your back. It's gnawing at your sense of self. Really, like, Mean Girls teenager."
