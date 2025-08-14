Meghan Markle may have carved out a niche in the lifestyle industry after leaving the royal family, but Lauren Sánchez appears ready to follow a similar path.

Sources tell Radar Online that Sánchez, who recently married Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, is planning a move into lifestyle ventures. According to the Daily Mail, the entrepreneur could explore streaming projects, capsule collections, and lifestyle brands, mirroring Markle's post-royal career.

A source added, "Lauren is everything Meghan thought she'd become. Instead, Meghan's peddling preserves while Lauren's draped in diamonds on the Cannes red carpet."

Markle's businesses have seen mixed results. She secured a deal with Netflix for her lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, and launched products including wine, honey, and tea. Her podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, remains on hiatus amid reported struggles booking guests.

Markle's Reported Jealousy

Radar Online once said that Markle is "full of envy" for Sánchez, who is said to have "everything" and lives a "dream life." The Bezos wedding, with stars like the Kardashians, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Barack Obama there, showed the power this pair has in the world.

Chrissy Teigen Guest Spot

Meghan Markle’s lifestyle series With Love, Meghan made its Netflix debut in March 2025 and it’s already back for more. The first trailer for season 2 teases star-studded cameos from Chrissy Teigen, Tan France and more. With Love, Meghan returns this August 26.



📷: Neflix//IG… pic.twitter.com/9fLeZqNYPA — KiSS 92.5 (@KiSS925) August 14, 2025

Markle's "With Love, Meghan" series has drawn criticism for its guest lineup. Season 2, set to premiere August 26, features Chrissy Teigen, who has previously faced accusations of bullying. In the trailer, Teigen commented while crafting with Markle, "Oh my gosh, I could do this every day."

Fans and critics reacted negatively.

Its no surprise these two no-talent, camera-chasing grifters are friends. Meghan Markle and Chrissy Teigen are everything that's wrong with our culture. pic.twitter.com/nx6E2L4OMk — The Beloved Debs (@McDebida) August 13, 2025

I am cancelling my Netflix subscription.

They have gone too far having Chrissy Teigen on Meghan Markle’s show having just read what I consider to be wholly inappropriate comments about children and knowing the harm she did to a teenage girl and MM has the nerve to Support Parents — Bal a Versailles (@BalVersailles) August 13, 2025

Teigen's history includes public harassment of teenage bride Courtney Stodden, which drew significant media attention years ago.

#MeghanMarkle and #ChrissyTeigen

THE Hollywood Bullies, back together again.



Teigen once told a TEENAGED GIRL to KILL HERSELF



And #MeGAIN who BULLIED a 3 yr old child

brought to you by @netflix



Be sure to THANK netflix, in your own way, for this ridiculous & SICK programming pic.twitter.com/VWaroqCWgp — #TheBeeWhisperer #KeeperOfBees #HoneyBeesR#1 (@WeeBee333) August 13, 2025

Allegations of Bullying Against Markle

Markle's post-royal reputation has also faced scrutiny. Reports from former staff claim she created a toxic work environment.

One source said, "She's constantly playing checkers – I'm not even going to say chess – but she's just very aware of where everybody is on her board."

The source added, "And when you are not in, you are to be thrown to the wolves at any given moment. It's talking behind your back. It's gnawing at your sense of self. Really, like, Mean Girls teenager."