Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana, are stepping up to help families overwhelmed by medical bills.

The Hollywood couple has pledged to match donations up to $100,000, adding their star power to a movement started by actress Kristen Bell and Instagram personality Tommy Marcus, known online as Quentin Quarantino.

The initiative works through daily GoFundMe campaigns shared by Marcus on his Instagram account. Each fundraiser aims to collect $100,000 to assist families in desperate need of financial relief from medical costs.

Once a campaign reaches the halfway mark, Damon, Bell and other contributors step in to help cover the rest.

Kristen Bell joined the effort earlier, ending 2024 by donating $100,000 to support those facing crushing healthcare expenses.

Inspired by Marcus' call to action, Bell initially shared a single fundraiser but soon became a driving force behind the movement.

"Kristen's support has been transformative," Marcus said in an Instagram post.

"Her generosity has not only helped families directly but also inspired others to join this cause and turn it into a meaningful movement."

Bell's contributions include covering over $20,000 for a young leukemia patient's treatment and nearly $25,000 for another child battling the same disease.

Bell has described the initiative as something "the world needs," emphasizing its life-changing impact.

Damon's involvement is expected to amplify the effort's reach, as ABC 7 reported.

With his substantial matching donation, the campaign has already gained momentum, with Marcus urging followers to "donate, share, and spread the word" to help more families.

Bell, Damon Help Families With Medical Debt

The effort began when Marcus reached out to Bell about supporting those affected by sky-high healthcare costs, which was shared by the pair on Instagram as a call to action.

But what started as a simple request for Bell to share one GoFundMe page evolved into a larger philanthropic effort. "To everyone in this community, and Kristen's: I truly believe this has the chance to be some of the most important and impactful work we've ever done," Marcus said.

After all, "every dollar counts," as Marcus said in his latest post. "Having support from people like Kristen and Matt brings us closer to making a real difference."

As the campaign grows, the goal is to reach more families, reduce their financial burden, and inspire others to participate in creating meaningful change.