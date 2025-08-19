Nicole Scherzinger's long-running legal battle with Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin is inching closer to trial after attempts to settle the dispute collapsed.

According to court filings obtained by sources, Antin's lawyer, David Blau, filed a motion on August 12 to withdraw from the case, citing "irreconcilable differences" with his client.

A hearing on the motion is scheduled for September 10. If no resolution is reached, another hearing in October will determine the trial date.

The dispute stems from the group's canceled reunion tour. Antin sued Scherzinger in 2021, claiming the lead singer backed out of their agreement and caused major financial losses.

According to US Magazine, Antin alleged that Scherzinger originally agreed to take 49 percent of the profits but later demanded 75 percent and full creative control.

She also said she secured a $600,000 advance from Live Nation for the tour, which the company later asked to be repaid after Scherzinger walked away. Antin described Scherzinger's actions as "extortion."

Scherzinger responded with a countersuit, demanding $1.1 million. Her filing argued that Antin mismanaged funds, misrepresented her commitment to Live Nation, and damaged the group's reputation.

"Antin breached her duties and obligations to Scherzinger, severely damaged [Pussycat Dolls'] goodwill, and wasted the funding for the planned reunion tour," her lawyer wrote.

Scherzinger Says She Spent $100K of Own Money on Failed Tour

The singer also claimed she spent more than $100,000 of her own money on expenses for the project and passed on other career opportunities, which she said cost her around $1 million.

Unlike Antin, Scherzinger said she never received any advance from Live Nation.

Earlier this year, both sides told the court they were working toward a settlement. Antin's team explained the process was complicated by

"the multi-faceted structure and terms of the settlement" and the parties' professional commitments, TasteOfReality said. However, progress stalled, and no final agreement was reached.

Antin requested that Scherzinger appear in person at hearings, but the singer opposed, citing her Broadway run in "Sunset Boulevard."

Her attorney argued that forcing her into court would harm ticket holders and production staff who rely on her performances.

The Pussycat Dolls rose to fame in the 2000s with hits like "Don't Cha" and "Buttons." The group split in 2010, and plans for a comeback tour in 2020 were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic before this legal battle erupted.